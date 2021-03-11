The dimensionality of stability depends on disturbance type

Viktoriia Radchuk, Frederik De Laender, Juliano Sarmento Cabral, Isabelle Boulangeat, Michael Scott Crawford, Friedrich Bohn, Jonathan De Raedt, Cedric Scherer, Jens-Christian Svenning, Kirsten Thonicke, Frank M. Schurr, Volker Grimm, Stephanie Kramer-Schadt
Ecosystems respond in various ways to disturbances. Quantifying ecological stability therefore requires inspecting multiple stability properties, such as resistance, recovery, persistence and invariability. Correlations among these properties can reduce the dimensionality of stability, simplifying the study of environmental effects on ecosystems. A key question is how the kind of disturbance affects these correlations. We here investigated the effect of three disturbance types (random, species-specific, local) applied at four intensity levels, on the dimensionality of stability at the population and community level. We used previously parameterized models that represent five natural communities, varying in species richness and the number of trophic levels. We found that disturbance type but not intensity affected the dimensionality of stability and only at the population level. The dimensionality of stability also varied greatly among species and communities. Therefore, studying stability cannot be simplified to using a single metric and multi-dimensional assessments are still to be recommended.
Viktoriia Radchuk, Frederik De Laender, Juliano Sarmento Cabral, Isabelle Boulangeat, Michael Scott Crawford, Friedrich Bohn, Jonathan De Raedt, Cedric Scherer, Jens-Christian Svenning, Kirsten Thonicke, Frank M. Schurr, Volker Grimm, Stephanie Kramer-Schadt
|https://doi.org/10.1111/ele.13226
|1461-023X
|1461-0248
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30734447
|Ecology letters
|Wiley
|Hoboken
|Article
|English
|2019/02/08
|2019
|2021/03/11
|Community model; disturbance intensity; disturbance type; extinction; individual-based model; invariability; persistence; recovery; resistance
|22
|4
|11
|674
|684
|BioMove Research Training Group of the German Research Foundation [DFG-GRK 2118/1]; DFG Priority Program 1374, "Infrastructure-Biodiversity-Exploratories" [DFG-JE 207/5-1]; Research Foundation FlandersFWO [FWO14/ASP/075]; Fund for Scientific Research, FNRSFonds de la Recherche Scientifique - FNRS [PDR T.0048.16]; VILLUM FONDEN [16549]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert