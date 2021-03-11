Schließen

The dimensionality of stability depends on disturbance type

  Ecosystems respond in various ways to disturbances. Quantifying ecological stability therefore requires inspecting multiple stability properties, such as resistance, recovery, persistence and invariability. Correlations among these properties can reduce the dimensionality of stability, simplifying the study of environmental effects on ecosystems. A key question is how the kind of disturbance affects these correlations. We here investigated the effect of three disturbance types (random, species-specific, local) applied at four intensity levels, on the dimensionality of stability at the population and community level. We used previously parameterized models that represent five natural communities, varying in species richness and the number of trophic levels. We found that disturbance type but not intensity affected the dimensionality of stability and only at the population level. The dimensionality of stability also varied greatly among species and communities. Therefore, studying stability cannot be simplified to using a single metric and multi-dimensional assessments are still to be recommended.

Author details:Viktoriia RadchukORCiD, Frederik De LaenderORCiD, Juliano Sarmento Cabral, Isabelle BoulangeatORCiD, Michael Scott CrawfordORCiDGND, Friedrich Bohn, Jonathan De Raedt, Cedric SchererORCiD, Jens-Christian SvenningORCiD, Kirsten Thonicke, Frank M. SchurrORCiDGND, Volker GrimmORCiDGND, Stephanie Kramer-SchadtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ele.13226
ISSN:1461-023X
ISSN:1461-0248
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30734447
Parent title (English):Ecology letters
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/08
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:Community model; disturbance intensity; disturbance type; extinction; individual-based model; invariability; persistence; recovery; resistance
Volume:22
Issue:4
Page number:11
First page:674
Last Page:684
Funding institution:BioMove Research Training Group of the German Research Foundation [DFG-GRK 2118/1]; DFG Priority Program 1374, "Infrastructure-Biodiversity-Exploratories" [DFG-JE 207/5-1]; Research Foundation FlandersFWO [FWO14/ASP/075]; Fund for Scientific Research, FNRSFonds de la Recherche Scientifique - FNRS [PDR T.0048.16]; VILLUM FONDEN [16549]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

