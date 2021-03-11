Schließen

Calculations of C-13 NMR chemical shifts and F-C coupling constants of ciprofloxacin

  • Ciprofloxacin is a widely used fluoroquinolone antibiotic. In this work, a comprehensive evaluation of MP2 and DFT with different functionals and basis sets was carried out to select the most suitable level of theory for the study of the NMR properties of ciprofloxacin. Their relative predictive capabilities were evaluated comparing the theoretically predicted and experimental spectral data. Our computational results indicated that in contrast to the solid state, the molecule of ciprofloxacin does not exist as a zwitterion in gaseous state. The results of the calculations of the chemical shifts most close to the experimental were obtained with B3LYP/aug-cc-pVDZ. The F-C coupling constants were calculated systematically with different DFT methods and several basis sets. In general, the calculations of the coupling constants with the BHandH computational method including the applied in this work 6-311++G**, EPRII, and EPRIII basis sets showed a good reproducibility of the experimental values of the coupling constants.

Author details:Andreas Koch, Bistra Stamboliyska, Bozhana MikhovaORCiD, Pranvera Breznica-Selmani, Kristina MladenovskaORCiD, Emil Popovski
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mrc.4827
ISSN:0749-1581
ISSN:1097-458X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30605227
Parent title (English):Magnetic resonance in chemistry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/03
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:C-13 chemical shifts; DFT calculations; F-C coupling constants; NMR; ciprofloxacin
Volume:57
Issue:4
Page number:10
First page:75
Last Page:84
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

