Two lignans derivatives and two fusicoccane diterpenoids from the whole plant of Hypoestes verticillaris (L.F.) Sol. Ex roem. & schult
- Bioassay-guided screening of Hypoestes verticillaris whole plant CH2Cl2: MeOH (1:1) extract for anti-plasmodial activity yielded four new compounds: two lignans 2, 6-dimethoxysavinin (1), 2,6-dimethoxy-(7E)-7,8-dehydroheliobuphthalmin (2); and two fusicoccane diterpenoids: 11(12)-epoxyhypoestenone (3) and 3(11)-epoxyhypoestenone (4). The chemical structures were determined using various spectroscopic techniques: UV-vis, IR, CD, 1D, 2D and MS. Two fractions (RAO-43B and RAO-43D) and the isolated compounds were tested for activity against CQ susceptible (D6) and resistant (W2) Plasmodium falciparum parasite strains, in vitro and the IC50 values determined. While the whole extract and some resultant fractions displayed moderate activity, the isolated compounds exhibited mild anti-plasmodial activity against the both strains ranging from IC50 value of 328 mu M in 1 to 93 mu M in 3 against W2 strain.
|Ruth Anyango Omole, Mainen Julius MoshiORCiD, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Hamisi Masanja MaleboORCiD, Jeremiah Waweru Gathirwa, Sharon Alice Ochieng, Leonida Kerubo Omosa, Jacob Ogweno MidiwoORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytol.2019.02.019
|1874-3900
|1876-7486
|Phytochemistry letters
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2019/02/21
|2019
|2021/03/11
|Anti-Plasmodial activity; Fusicoccane diterpenes; Hypoestes verticillaris; Lignans
|30
|7
|194
|200
|German Academic Exchange Programme (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert