Schließen

Two lignans derivatives and two fusicoccane diterpenoids from the whole plant of Hypoestes verticillaris (L.F.) Sol. Ex roem. & schult

  • Bioassay-guided screening of Hypoestes verticillaris whole plant CH2Cl2: MeOH (1:1) extract for anti-plasmodial activity yielded four new compounds: two lignans 2, 6-dimethoxysavinin (1), 2,6-dimethoxy-(7E)-7,8-dehydroheliobuphthalmin (2); and two fusicoccane diterpenoids: 11(12)-epoxyhypoestenone (3) and 3(11)-epoxyhypoestenone (4). The chemical structures were determined using various spectroscopic techniques: UV-vis, IR, CD, 1D, 2D and MS. Two fractions (RAO-43B and RAO-43D) and the isolated compounds were tested for activity against CQ susceptible (D6) and resistant (W2) Plasmodium falciparum parasite strains, in vitro and the IC50 values determined. While the whole extract and some resultant fractions displayed moderate activity, the isolated compounds exhibited mild anti-plasmodial activity against the both strains ranging from IC50 value of 328 mu M in 1 to 93 mu M in 3 against W2 strain.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ruth Anyango Omole, Mainen Julius MoshiORCiD, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Hamisi Masanja MaleboORCiD, Jeremiah Waweru Gathirwa, Sharon Alice Ochieng, Leonida Kerubo Omosa, Jacob Ogweno MidiwoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytol.2019.02.019
ISSN:1874-3900
ISSN:1876-7486
Parent title (English):Phytochemistry letters
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/21
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:Anti-Plasmodial activity; Fusicoccane diterpenes; Hypoestes verticillaris; Lignans
Volume:30
Page number:7
First page:194
Last Page:200
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Programme (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo