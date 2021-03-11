Schließen

The role of therapist and patient in-session behavior for treatment outcome in exposure-based cognitive behavioral therapy for panic disorder with agoraphobia

  Objective There is a very limited amount of research on the relationship between therapist and patient in‐session behavior and treatment outcome in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for panic disorder with agoraphobia (PD/AG). Additionally, the findings tend to be inconclusive. This study investigates the association between therapist competence, adherence, patient interpersonal behavior, and therapeutic alliance and outcome in a low‐control CBT setting by using comprehensive measures. Methods Twenty‐six patients with PD/AG received 12 sessions of exposure‐based CBT. With regard to the outcome, treatments were classified either as problematic or nonproblematic by means of distinct criteria. Two raters evaluated the in‐session behavior. Results Patient interpersonal behavior was significantly associated with outcome at follow‐up (r = 0.49). At posttreatment, the correlation did not reach significance ( r = 0.34). Competence, adherence, and alliance were not outcome associated. Conclusion The findings emphasize the need for therapists to pay particular attention to patients' interpersonal behavior during treatment.

Metadaten
Author details:Lisa Marie MaiwaldORCiDGND, Yvonne M. JungaGND, Thomas Lang, Romina MontiniGND, Michael WitthöftGND, Jens Heider, Annette Schröder, Florian WeckGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jclp.22738
ISSN:0021-9762
ISSN:1097-4679
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30597535
Parent title (English):Journal of clinical psychology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/31
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:interpersonal behavior; panic disorder with agoraphobia; therapeutic alliance; therapist competence; treatment outcome
Volume:75
Issue:4
Page number:13
First page:614
Last Page:626
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

