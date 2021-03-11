The role of therapist and patient in-session behavior for treatment outcome in exposure-based cognitive behavioral therapy for panic disorder with agoraphobia

Objective There is a very limited amount of research on the relationship between therapist and patient in‐session behavior and treatment outcome in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for panic disorder with agoraphobia (PD/AG). Additionally, the findings tend to be inconclusive. This study investigates the association between therapist competence, adherence, patient interpersonal behavior, and therapeutic alliance and outcome in a low‐control CBT setting by using comprehensive measures. Methods Twenty‐six patients with PD/AG received 12 sessions of exposure‐based CBT. With regard to the outcome, treatments were classified either as problematic or nonproblematic by means of distinct criteria. Two raters evaluated the in‐session behavior. Results Patient interpersonal behavior was significantly associated with outcome at follow‐up (r = 0.49). At posttreatment, the correlation did not reach significance ( r = 0.34). Competence, adherence, and alliance were not outcome associated. Conclusion The findings emphasize the need

Objective There is a very limited amount of research on the relationship between therapist and patient in‐session behavior and treatment outcome in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for panic disorder with agoraphobia (PD/AG). Additionally, the findings tend to be inconclusive. This study investigates the association between therapist competence, adherence, patient interpersonal behavior, and therapeutic alliance and outcome in a low‐control CBT setting by using comprehensive measures. Methods Twenty‐six patients with PD/AG received 12 sessions of exposure‐based CBT. With regard to the outcome, treatments were classified either as problematic or nonproblematic by means of distinct criteria. Two raters evaluated the in‐session behavior. Results Patient interpersonal behavior was significantly associated with outcome at follow‐up (r = 0.49). At posttreatment, the correlation did not reach significance ( r = 0.34). Competence, adherence, and alliance were not outcome associated. Conclusion The findings emphasize the need for therapists to pay particular attention to patients’ interpersonal behavior during treatment.

