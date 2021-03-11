Schließen

Prevalence of Sexual Aggression Victimization and Perpetration in Chile

  • Sexual aggression is a major public health issue worldwide, but most knowledge is derived from studies conducted in North America and Western Europe. Little research has been conducted on the prevalence of sexual aggression in developing countries, including Chile. This article presents the first systematic review of the evidence on the prevalence of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration among women and men in Chile. Furthermore, it reports differences in prevalence rates in relation to victim and perpetrator characteristics and victim–perpetrator relationships. A total of N = 28 studies were identified by a three-stage literature search, including the screening of academic databases, publications of Chilean institutions, and reference lists. A great heterogeneity was found for prevalence rates of sexual victimization, ranging between 1.0% and 51.9% for women and 0.4% and 48.0% for men. Only four studies provided perpetration rates, which varied between 0.8% and 26.8% for men and 0.0% and 16.5% for women. No consistentSexual aggression is a major public health issue worldwide, but most knowledge is derived from studies conducted in North America and Western Europe. Little research has been conducted on the prevalence of sexual aggression in developing countries, including Chile. This article presents the first systematic review of the evidence on the prevalence of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration among women and men in Chile. Furthermore, it reports differences in prevalence rates in relation to victim and perpetrator characteristics and victim–perpetrator relationships. A total of N = 28 studies were identified by a three-stage literature search, including the screening of academic databases, publications of Chilean institutions, and reference lists. A great heterogeneity was found for prevalence rates of sexual victimization, ranging between 1.0% and 51.9% for women and 0.4% and 48.0% for men. Only four studies provided perpetration rates, which varied between 0.8% and 26.8% for men and 0.0% and 16.5% for women. No consistent evidence emerged for differences in victimization rates in relation to victims’ gender, age, and education. Perpetrators were more likely to be persons known to the victim. Conceptual and methodological differences between the studies are discussed as reasons for the great variability in prevalence rates, and recommendations are provided for a more harmonized and gender-inclusive approach for future research on sexual aggression in Chile.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isabell SchusterORCiDGND, Barbara KraheORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1524838017697307
ISSN:1524-8380
ISSN:1552-8324
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29333965
Parent title (English):Trauma violence & abuse
Subtitle (English):A Systematic Review
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/14
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:Chile; perpetration; review; sexual aggression; victimization
Volume:20
Issue:2
Page number:16
First page:229
Last Page:244
Funding institution:German Academic Scholarship Foundation (Studienstiftung des Deutschen Volkes)
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo