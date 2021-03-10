Schließen

The associations between cyberbullying and callous-unemotional traits among adolescents

  • The aim of the present study was to investigate the potential moderating role of online disinhibition in the associations between adolescents' callous-unemotional traits (callousness, uncaring, unemotional) and anonymous and non-anonymous cyberbullying. To this end, 1047 (49.2% female) 7th and 8th graders completed questionnaires on their face-to-face bullying, cyberbullying, callous-unemotional traits, and online disinhibition. The findings revealed that increases in uncaring were more associated with self-reported non-anonymous and anonymous cyberbullying at higher levels of online disinhibition. The findings are discussed in the context of the characteristics associated with callous-unemotional traits, and how these characteristics increase adolescents' risk of cyberbullying perpetration. Recommendations are made for tailoring intervention programs to consider adolescents' personality traits.

Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. WrightORCiDGND, Bridgette D. Harper, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2018.04.001
ISSN:0191-8869
Parent title (English):Personality and individual differences : an international journal of research into the structure and development of personality, and the causation of individual differences
Subtitle (English):the moderating effect of online disinhibition
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/10
Tag:Anonymity; Callous-unemotional traits; Callousness; Cyberbullying; Online disinhibition; Uncaring; Unemotional
Volume:140
Page number:5
First page:41
Last Page:45
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften

