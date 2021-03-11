Schließen

Evaluation of technology-based interventions for informal caregivers of patients with dementia

  • Objective: The aim of this study was to estimate the efficacy of technology-based interventions for informal caregivers of people with dementia (PWD). Methods: PubMed, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Library databases were searched in August 2018, with no restrictions in language or publication date. Two independent reviewers identified 33 eligible randomized controlled trials (RCTs) conducting a technology-based intervention for informal carers of PWD. Meta-analyses for the outcome measures caregiver depression and caregiver burden were conducted with subgroup analyses according to mode of delivery (telephone, computer/web-based, combined interventions). To assess methodologic quality, the Cochrane risk-of-bias assessment was rated. Results: Meta-analyses revealed a small but significant postintervention effect of technology-based interventions for caregiver depression and caregiver burden. Combined interventions showed the strongest effects. Conclusion: Technology-based interventions have the potential to support informal caregivers of PWD.Objective: The aim of this study was to estimate the efficacy of technology-based interventions for informal caregivers of people with dementia (PWD). Methods: PubMed, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Library databases were searched in August 2018, with no restrictions in language or publication date. Two independent reviewers identified 33 eligible randomized controlled trials (RCTs) conducting a technology-based intervention for informal carers of PWD. Meta-analyses for the outcome measures caregiver depression and caregiver burden were conducted with subgroup analyses according to mode of delivery (telephone, computer/web-based, combined interventions). To assess methodologic quality, the Cochrane risk-of-bias assessment was rated. Results: Meta-analyses revealed a small but significant postintervention effect of technology-based interventions for caregiver depression and caregiver burden. Combined interventions showed the strongest effects. Conclusion: Technology-based interventions have the potential to support informal caregivers of PWD. Because of advantages such as high flexibility and availability, technology-based interventions provide a promising alternative compared with "traditional services," e.g., those for people living in rural areas. More high-quality RCTs for specific caregiver groups are needed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Friederike Deeken, Anna Rezo, Matthias HinzGND, Robert Discher, Michael Armin RappGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jagp.2018.12.003
ISSN:1064-7481
ISSN:1545-7214
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30642650
Parent title (English):The American journal of geriatric psychiatry : official journal of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry
Subtitle (English):a Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Tag:Caregiver; dementia; meta-analysis; technology
Volume:27
Issue:4
Page number:20
First page:426
Last Page:445
Funding institution:Karl and Veronica Carstens-Foundation as part of the National Graduate College "Optimization Strategies in Dementia (OptiDem)"; Carstens-Foundation
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo