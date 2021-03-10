Schließen

Erratum: The 'pause' in global warming in historical context: II. Comparing models to observations (Environmental research letters. - Vol 13, (2018) 123007)

  • We review the evidence for a putative early 21st-century divergence between global mean surface temperature (GMST) and Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 (CMIP5) projections. We provide a systematic comparison between temperatures and projections using historical versions of GMST products and historical versions of model projections that existed at the times when claims about a divergence were made. The comparisons are conducted with a variety of statistical techniques that correct for problems in previous work, including using continuous trends and a Monte Carlo approach to simulate internal variability. The results show that there is no robust statistical evidence for a divergence between models and observations. The impression of a divergence early in the 21st century was caused by various biases in model interpretation and in the observations, and was unsupported by robust statistics.

Metadaten
Author details:Stephan LewandowskyORCiD, Kevin Cowtan, James S. RisbeyORCiD, Michael E. Mann, Byron A. Steinman, Naomi Oreskes, Stefan RahmstorfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/aafbb7
ISSN:1748-9326
Parent title (English):Environmental research letters
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/26
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/10
Volume:14
Issue:4
Page number:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 Unported

