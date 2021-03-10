Schließen

Increased landslide activity on forested hillslopes following two recent volcanic eruptions in Chile

  • Large explosive eruptions can bury landscapes beneath thick layers of tephra. Rivers subsequently overloaded with excess pyroclastic sediments have some of the highest reported specific sediment yields. Much less is known about how hillslopes respond to tephra loads. Here, we report a pulsed and distinctly delayed increase in landslide activity following the eruptions of the Chaiten (2008) and Puyehue-Cordon Caulle (2011) volcanoes in southern Chile. Remote-sensing data reveal that land-slides clustered in densely forested hillslopes mostly two to six years after being covered by tephra. This lagged instability is consistent with a gradual loss of shear strength of decaying tree roots in areas of high tephra loads. Surrounding areas with comparable topography, forest cover, rainfall and lithology maintained landslide rates roughly ten times lower. The landslides eroded the landscape by up to 4.8 mm on average within 30 km of both volcanoes, mobilizing up to 1.6 MtC at rates of about 265 tC km(-2) yr(-1). We suggest that these yieldsLarge explosive eruptions can bury landscapes beneath thick layers of tephra. Rivers subsequently overloaded with excess pyroclastic sediments have some of the highest reported specific sediment yields. Much less is known about how hillslopes respond to tephra loads. Here, we report a pulsed and distinctly delayed increase in landslide activity following the eruptions of the Chaiten (2008) and Puyehue-Cordon Caulle (2011) volcanoes in southern Chile. Remote-sensing data reveal that land-slides clustered in densely forested hillslopes mostly two to six years after being covered by tephra. This lagged instability is consistent with a gradual loss of shear strength of decaying tree roots in areas of high tephra loads. Surrounding areas with comparable topography, forest cover, rainfall and lithology maintained landslide rates roughly ten times lower. The landslides eroded the landscape by up to 4.8 mm on average within 30 km of both volcanoes, mobilizing up to 1.6 MtC at rates of about 265 tC km(-2) yr(-1). We suggest that these yields may reinforce the elevated river loads of sediment and organic carbon in the decade after the eruptions. We recommend that studies of post-eruptive mass fluxes and hazards include lagged landslide responses of tephra-covered forested hillslopes, to avoid substantial underestimates.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Oliver KorupORCiDGND, Jan SeidemannORCiD, Christian Heinrich MohrORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-019-0315-9
ISSN:1752-0894
ISSN:1752-0908
Parent title (English):Nature geoscience
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/04
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/10
Volume:12
Issue:4
Page number:7
First page:284
Last Page:289
Funding institution:CONICYT-BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [PCCI20130045]; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01DN13060]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo