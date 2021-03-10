Schließen

Evidence for short similar to 1 Myr lifetimes from the He II proximity zones of z similar to 4 quasars

  • The duration of quasar accretion episodes is a key quantity for distinguishing between models for the formation and growth of supermassive black holes, the evolution of quasars, and their potential feedback effects on their host galaxies. However, this critical time-scale, often referred to as the quasar lifetime, is still uncertain by orders of magnitude (⁠tQ≃0.01Myr−1Gyr⁠). Absorption spectra of quasars exhibiting transmission in the He  II Ly α forest provide a unique opportunity to make precise measurements of the quasar lifetime. Indeed, the size of a quasar’s He  II proximity zone, the region near the quasar where its own radiation dramatically alters the ionization state of the surrounding intergalactic medium (IGM), depends sensitively on its lifetime for tQ≲30Myr⁠, comparable to the expected e-folding time-scale for SMBH growth tS=45Myr⁠. In this study, we compare the sizes of He  II proximity zones in the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) spectra of six z ∼ 4 quasars to theoretical models generated by post-processing cosmologicalThe duration of quasar accretion episodes is a key quantity for distinguishing between models for the formation and growth of supermassive black holes, the evolution of quasars, and their potential feedback effects on their host galaxies. However, this critical time-scale, often referred to as the quasar lifetime, is still uncertain by orders of magnitude (⁠tQ≃0.01Myr−1Gyr⁠). Absorption spectra of quasars exhibiting transmission in the He  II Ly α forest provide a unique opportunity to make precise measurements of the quasar lifetime. Indeed, the size of a quasar’s He  II proximity zone, the region near the quasar where its own radiation dramatically alters the ionization state of the surrounding intergalactic medium (IGM), depends sensitively on its lifetime for tQ≲30Myr⁠, comparable to the expected e-folding time-scale for SMBH growth tS=45Myr⁠. In this study, we compare the sizes of He  II proximity zones in the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) spectra of six z ∼ 4 quasars to theoretical models generated by post-processing cosmological hydrodynamical simulations with a 1D radiative transfer algorithm. We introduce a Bayesian statistical method to infer the lifetimes of individual quasars which allows us to fully marginalize over the unknown ionization state of the surrounding IGM. We measure lifetimes 0.63+0.82−0.40 Myr and 5.75+4.72−2.74 Myr for two objects. For the other four quasars, large redshift uncertainties undermine our sensitivity allowing us to only place upper or lower limits. However, a joint analysis of these four systems yields a measurement of their average lifetime of ⟨tQ⟩=1.17+1.77−0.84 Myr. We discuss our short ∼1Myr inferred lifetimes in the context of other quasar lifetime constraints and the growth of SMBHs.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ilya S. KhrykinORCiDGND, Joseph F. HennawiORCiDGND, Gabor WorseckORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz135
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/12
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/10
Tag:dark ages; first star; intergalactic medium; quasars: general; reionization
Volume:484
Issue:3
Page number:14
First page:3897
Last Page:3910
Funding institution:Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR)Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-32-00798, 17-52-45063]; Ministry for Education and Science of the Russian Federation [3.858.2017/4.6]; Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft-und Raumfahrt (DLR)Helmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50OR1720]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS 5-26555]; NASA through Space Telescope Science InstituteSpace Telescope Science Institute [HST-AR-15014.003-A]; Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes (MAST) [12249]; [13013]; [13875]; [14809]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

