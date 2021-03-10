Schließen

Auxin regulates endosperm cellularization in Arabidopsis

  The endosperm is an ephemeral tissue that nourishes the developing embryo, similar to the placenta in mammals. In most angiosperms, endosperm development starts as a syncytium, in which nuclear divisions are not followed by cytokinesis. The timing of endosperm cellularization largely varies between species, and the event triggering this transition remains unknown. Here we show that increased auxin biosynthesis in the endosperm prevents its cellularization, leading to seed arrest. Auxin-overproducing seeds phenocopy paternal-excess triploid seeds derived from hybridizations of diploid maternal plants with tetraploid fathers. Concurrently, auxin-related genes are strongly overexpressed in triploid seeds, correlating with increased auxin activity. Reducing auxin biosynthesis and signaling reestablishes endosperm cellularization in triploid seeds and restores their viability, highlighting a causal role of increased auxin in preventing endosperm cellularization. We propose that auxin determines the time of endosperm cellularization, and thereby uncovered a central role of auxin in establishing hybridization barriers in plants.

Author details:Rita A. Batista, Duarte Dionisio FigueiredoORCiD, Juan Santos-Gonzalez, Claudia KöhlerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1101/gad.316554.118
ISSN:0890-9369
ISSN:1549-5477
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30819818
Parent title (English):Genes & Development
Publisher:Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press
Place of publishing:Cold Spring Harbor, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/28
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/10
Tag:auxin; cellularization; endosperm; hybridization barrier; seed development; triploid block
Volume:33
Issue:7-8
Page number:11
First page:466
Last Page:476
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

