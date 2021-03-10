Optimum operating conditions for manufacturing ibuprofen tablets coated with polyethylene glycol by melt crystallization process

The aim of this work is to apply the melt crystallization technology to manufacture ibuprofen tablets coated with polyethylene glycol in a single step. This technology, based on a pastillation process, allows in situ separation between two components (active ingredient and coating material). The design and application of this technique depend on the thermo-physical properties of the substances used, as well as on the existence of a eutectic point in the phase diagram. To evaluate the prerequisite conditions, first, DSC curves, allowing the construction of the phase diagram of the binary system, were investigated and the eutectic point was determined (30 mass% ibuprofen, 52 degrees C). Then, the stability of the selected mixture (10:90 mass% of ibuprofen, PEG6000) was studied by thermogravimetric analysis. Finally, the coating quality was investigated under different operating conditions including viscosity, cooling plate temperature, the power of ultrasound and seeding. This parametric study showed that seeding with PEG6000 is

The aim of this work is to apply the melt crystallization technology to manufacture ibuprofen tablets coated with polyethylene glycol in a single step. This technology, based on a pastillation process, allows in situ separation between two components (active ingredient and coating material). The design and application of this technique depend on the thermo-physical properties of the substances used, as well as on the existence of a eutectic point in the phase diagram. To evaluate the prerequisite conditions, first, DSC curves, allowing the construction of the phase diagram of the binary system, were investigated and the eutectic point was determined (30 mass% ibuprofen, 52 degrees C). Then, the stability of the selected mixture (10:90 mass% of ibuprofen, PEG6000) was studied by thermogravimetric analysis. Finally, the coating quality was investigated under different operating conditions including viscosity, cooling plate temperature, the power of ultrasound and seeding. This parametric study showed that seeding with PEG6000 is necessary to obtain a hemispherical pastille shape, a suitable separation and a pure and thick coating layer. In addition to the optimization of operating conditions of the in situ coating process, it was possible to determine the optimum viscosity and the cooling plate temperature (271.77 m Pa s, 25 degrees C) to obtain a uniform and crystalline coating. During the deposition of molten drops on the cooled surface, the progression of crystal growth was monitored online by optical microscopy. According to the good separation achieved and to the purity and thickness of the microscopic cross-sectional material, the in situ coating process is conceivable for the production of PEG6000-coated ibuprofen tablets.

…