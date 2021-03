Emulsions constitute one of the most prominent and continuously evolving research areas in Colloid Chemistry, which involves the preparation of mixtures or dispersions of immiscible components in a continuous medium. Besides conventional oil-in-water or water-in-oil emulsions, other emulsions of complex droplet morphologies have recently attracted significant research interests. Especially Janus emulsions, in which each droplet is comprised of two distinct sub-regions, have shown versatile potential applications. One of their advantages is the possibility of compartmentalization, which enables to play with two different chemistries in a single droplet. Though microfluidic methods are conventionally used to prepare Janus emulsions, their industrial applications are largely hindered by low throughput and extensive instrumentations. Recently, it has been discovered that simply one-pot moderate/high energy emulsification is also capable of developing Janus morphology, although their preparation and stabilization remain rather

Emulsions constitute one of the most prominent and continuously evolving research areas in Colloid Chemistry, which involves the preparation of mixtures or dispersions of immiscible components in a continuous medium. Besides conventional oil-in-water or water-in-oil emulsions, other emulsions of complex droplet morphologies have recently attracted significant research interests. Especially Janus emulsions, in which each droplet is comprised of two distinct sub-regions, have shown versatile potential applications. One of their advantages is the possibility of compartmentalization, which enables to play with two different chemistries in a single droplet. Though microfluidic methods are conventionally used to prepare Janus emulsions, their industrial applications are largely hindered by low throughput and extensive instrumentations. Recently, it has been discovered that simply one-pot moderate/high energy emulsification is also capable of developing Janus morphology, although their preparation and stabilization remain rather substantially challenging. This cumulative doctoral thesis focuses on the preparation and characterization of ‘smart’ Janus emulsions, i.e. Janus emulsions with special stimuli-responsive features. One-step moderate/high energy emulsification of olive and silicone oil in an aqueous medium was carried out. Special consideration was devoted to the interfacial tensions among the components to maintain the criteria of forming characteristic droplet architectures, in addition to avoiding multiple emulsion destabilization phenomena like imminent phase separation or even separated droplet formation. A series of investigations were conducted related to the formation of complexes of charged macromolecules and role of them as stabilizers to achieve stable Janus emulsions for a realistic timeframe (more than 3 months). The correlation between the size of the stabilizer particles and the droplet size of emulsion was established. Furthermore, it was observed that Janus emulsion gels with interesting rheological properties can be fabricated in the presence of suitable polyelectrolyte complexes. Janus emulsions that could be influenced by pH, temperature or magnetic field were successfully produced in presence of characteristic stimuli-responsive stabilizers. Afterwards, the effect of these changes was studied by different characterization techniques. The size and morphology could be tuned easily by changing the pH. The incorporation of iron oxide magnetic nanoparticles (synthesized separately by a co-precipitation method) to one component of the Janus emulsion was carried out so that the movement and orientation of the complex droplets in aqueous media could be controlled by an external magnetic field. Additionally, temperature-triggered instantaneous reversible breakdown of Janus droplets was also accomplished. The responses of the Janus droplets by the stimuli were well-documented and explained. Another goal of the present contribution was to exploit this special morphological feature of emulsions as a template for producing porous materials. This was demonstrated by the preparation of ultralight magnetic responsive aerogels, utilizing Janus emulsion gels. The produced aerogels also showed the capacity to separate toxic dye from water. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first example of investigation towards batch scale production of Janus emulsion with such special stimuli-responsive properties by a simple bulk emulsification method.

