Speleothems, secondary cave carbonates, are important tools for climate reconstruction, especially as they often can be very precisely dated with the UTh method. If the U-Th method fails, dating becomes difficult, and often results in abandonment of samples and study sites. Radiocarbon dating is the only other radiometric dating technique applicable to the last similar to 50 ka, but presents complexities related to temporal variability of the reservoir effect in speleothems. Thus, radiocarbon dating of speleothems is not straightforward, and there are currently no publicly available tools to define proper age-depth relationships with this method. Here, we present an improved version of a previously published radiocarbon based age-depth modelling approach (star, Lechleitner et al., 2016b), which is now made freely available. The software is easy to use and provides the possibility to obtain reliable age-depth relationships, without prior knowledge of reservoir effects and their variability. In addition, star is able to detect and

Speleothems, secondary cave carbonates, are important tools for climate reconstruction, especially as they often can be very precisely dated with the UTh method. If the U-Th method fails, dating becomes difficult, and often results in abandonment of samples and study sites. Radiocarbon dating is the only other radiometric dating technique applicable to the last similar to 50 ka, but presents complexities related to temporal variability of the reservoir effect in speleothems. Thus, radiocarbon dating of speleothems is not straightforward, and there are currently no publicly available tools to define proper age-depth relationships with this method. Here, we present an improved version of a previously published radiocarbon based age-depth modelling approach (star, Lechleitner et al., 2016b), which is now made freely available. The software is easy to use and provides the possibility to obtain reliable age-depth relationships, without prior knowledge of reservoir effects and their variability. In addition, star is able to detect and handle growth stops and phases with different growth rates. We test star on artificially constructed data sets and illustrate steps to improve the model performance. Furthermore, we apply the new approach to published radiocarbon data of U-Th dated stalagmites. This offers the possibility to investigate the strengths and weaknesses of the new approach with respect to potentially significant long term trends in the radiocarbon reservoir effect, which might otherwise remain undetected. In summary, we have produced a valuable software, which easily enables to construct age-depth relationships on the basis of reservoir effect disturbed radiocarbon measurements.

…