Protein-dependent regulation of feeding, metabolism, and development of type 2 diabetes
Proteinabhängige Regulation der Nahrungsaufnahme und des Metabolismus sowie Entstehung des Typ-2-Diabetes
- Food intake is driven by the need for energy but also by the demand for essential nutrients such as protein. Whereas it was well known how diets high in protein mediate satiety, it remained unclear how diets low in protein induce appetite. Therefore, this thesis aims to contribute to the research area of the detection of restricted dietary protein and adaptive responses.
This thesis provides clear evidence that the liver-derived hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is an endocrine signal of a dietary protein restriction, with the cellular amino acid sensor general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase acting as an upstream regulator of FGF21 during protein restriction. In the brain, FGF21 is mediating the protein-restricted metabolic responses, e.g. increased energy expenditure, food intake, insulin sensitivity, and improved glucose homeostasis. Furthermore, endogenous FGF21 induced by dietary protein or methionine restriction is preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes in the New Zealand Obese mouse.
Diese Arbeit liefert klare Beweise dafür, dass das aus der Leber stammende Hormon Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) ein endokrines Signal einer Nahrungsproteinrestriktion ist, wobei der zelluläre Aminosäuresensor general control nonderepressible 2 kinase (GCN2) als Regulator von FGF21 während der Proteinrestriktion fungiert. Im Gehirn vermittelt FGF21 die durch Proteinrestriktion induzierten Stoffwechselreaktionen, z.B. den Anstieg des Energieverbrauches, die Erhöhung der Nahrungsaufnahme und eine Verbesserung der Insulinsensitivität sowie der Glukosehomöostase. Darüber hinaus schützt das durch eine protein- oder methioninarme Diät induzierte FGF21 New Zealand Obese (NZO)-Mäuse, einem Tiermodell für den humanen Typ-2-Diabetes, vor einer Diabetesentstehung.
FGF21 spielt bei Nagetieren und Menschen eine wichtige Rolle hinsichtlich der Detektion einer diätetischen Proteinrestriktion sowie eines Ungleichgewichtes der Makronährstoffe zueinander und vermittelt die adaptiven Verhaltens- und Stoffwechselreaktionen. Dies macht FGF21 zu einem kritischen physiologischen Signal der Nahrungsproteinrestriktion und unterstreicht den wichtigen, aber oft übersehenen Einfluss der Nahrungsproteine auf den Stoffwechsel und das Nahrungsaufnahmeverhalten, unabhängig vom Energiegehalt der Nahrung.…