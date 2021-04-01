Food intake is driven by the need for energy but also by the demand for essential nutrients such as protein. Whereas it was well known how diets high in protein mediate satiety, it remained unclear how diets low in protein induce appetite. Therefore, this thesis aims to contribute to the research area of the detection of restricted dietary protein and adaptive responses. This thesis provides clear evidence that the liver-derived hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is an endocrine signal of a dietary protein restriction, with the cellular amino acid sensor general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase acting as an upstream regulator of FGF21 during protein restriction. In the brain, FGF21 is mediating the protein-restricted metabolic responses, e.g. increased energy expenditure, food intake, insulin sensitivity, and improved glucose homeostasis. Furthermore, endogenous FGF21 induced by dietary protein or methionine restriction is preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes in the New Zealand Obese mouse. Overall, FGF21 plays

Food intake is driven by the need for energy but also by the demand for essential nutrients such as protein. Whereas it was well known how diets high in protein mediate satiety, it remained unclear how diets low in protein induce appetite. Therefore, this thesis aims to contribute to the research area of the detection of restricted dietary protein and adaptive responses. This thesis provides clear evidence that the liver-derived hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is an endocrine signal of a dietary protein restriction, with the cellular amino acid sensor general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase acting as an upstream regulator of FGF21 during protein restriction. In the brain, FGF21 is mediating the protein-restricted metabolic responses, e.g. increased energy expenditure, food intake, insulin sensitivity, and improved glucose homeostasis. Furthermore, endogenous FGF21 induced by dietary protein or methionine restriction is preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes in the New Zealand Obese mouse. Overall, FGF21 plays an important role in the detection of protein restriction and macronutrient imbalance in rodents and humans, and mediates both the behavioral and metabolic responses to dietary protein restriction. This makes FGF21 a critical physiological signal of dietary protein restriction, highlighting the important but often overlooked impact of dietary protein on metabolism and eating behavior, independent of dietary energy content.

…