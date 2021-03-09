Schließen

Elevation-dependent warming in the Swiss Alps 1981-2017

  Due to the environmental and socio-economic importance of mountainous regions, it is crucial to understand causes and consequences of climatic changes in those sensitive landscapes. Daily resolution alpine climate data from Switzerland covering an elevation range of over 3,000m between 1981 and 2017 have been analysed using highly resolved trends in order to gain a better understanding of features, forcings and feedbacks related to temperature changes in mountainous regions. Particular focus is put on processes related to changes in weather types, incoming solar radiation, cloud cover, air humidity, snow/ice and elevation dependency of temperature trends. Temperature trends in Switzerland differ depending on the time of the year, day and elevation. Warming is strongest during spring and early summer with enhanced warming of daytime maximum temperatures. Elevation-based differences in temperature trends occur during autumn and winter with stronger warming at lower elevations. We attribute this elevation-dependent temperature signal mainly to elevation-based differences in trends of incoming solar radiation and elevation-sensitive responses to changes in frequencies of weather types. In general, effects of varying frequencies of weather types overlap with trends caused by transmission changes in short- and long-wave radiation. Temperature signals arising from snow/ice albedo feedback mechanisms are probably small and might be hidden by other effects.

Metadaten
Author details:Erwin RottlerORCiD, Christoph Martin KormannGND, Till Francke, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/joc.5970
ISSN:0899-8418
ISSN:1097-0088
Parent title (English):International journal of climatology : a journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
Subtitle (English):Features, forcings and feedbacks
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/14
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/09
Tag:Swiss Alps; cloud cover; elevation dependency; ice-albedo feedback; mountain climate; snow; temperature trend; weather types
Volume:39
Issue:5
Page number:13
First page:2556
Last Page:2568
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 2043/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften

