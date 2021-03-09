Due to the environmental and socio-economic importance of mountainous regions, it is crucial to understand causes and consequences of climatic changes in those sensitive landscapes. Daily resolution alpine climate data from Switzerland covering an elevation range of over 3,000m between 1981 and 2017 have been analysed using highly resolved trends in order to gain a better understanding of features, forcings and feedbacks related to temperature changes in mountainous regions. Particular focus is put on processes related to changes in weather types, incoming solar radiation, cloud cover, air humidity, snow/ice and elevation dependency of temperature trends. Temperature trends in Switzerland differ depending on the time of the year, day and elevation. Warming is strongest during spring and early summer with enhanced warming of daytime maximum temperatures. Elevation-based differences in temperature trends occur during autumn and winter with stronger warming at lower elevations. We attribute this elevation-dependent temperature signal

Due to the environmental and socio-economic importance of mountainous regions, it is crucial to understand causes and consequences of climatic changes in those sensitive landscapes. Daily resolution alpine climate data from Switzerland covering an elevation range of over 3,000m between 1981 and 2017 have been analysed using highly resolved trends in order to gain a better understanding of features, forcings and feedbacks related to temperature changes in mountainous regions. Particular focus is put on processes related to changes in weather types, incoming solar radiation, cloud cover, air humidity, snow/ice and elevation dependency of temperature trends. Temperature trends in Switzerland differ depending on the time of the year, day and elevation. Warming is strongest during spring and early summer with enhanced warming of daytime maximum temperatures. Elevation-based differences in temperature trends occur during autumn and winter with stronger warming at lower elevations. We attribute this elevation-dependent temperature signal mainly to elevation-based differences in trends of incoming solar radiation and elevation-sensitive responses to changes in frequencies of weather types. In general, effects of varying frequencies of weather types overlap with trends caused by transmission changes in short- and long-wave radiation. Temperature signals arising from snow/ice albedo feedback mechanisms are probably small and might be hidden by other effects.

