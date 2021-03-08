Schließen

Genomic analysis of three Clostridioides difficile isolates from urban water sources

  • We investigated inflow of a wastewater treatment plant and sediment of an urban lake for the presence of Clostridioides difficile by cultivation and PCR. Among seven colonies we sequenced the complete genomes of three: two non-toxigenic isolates from wastewater and one toxigenic isolate from the urban lake. For all obtained isolates, a close genomic relationship with human-derived isolates was observed. (C) 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Author details:Daniela Numberger, Thomas Riedel, Gayle McEwenORCiD, Ulrich Nübel, Martinique Frentrup, Isabel Schober, Boyke Bunk, Cathrin Spröer, Jörg Overmann, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Alex D. Greenwood
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anaerobe.2019.01.002
ISSN:1075-9964
ISSN:1095-8274
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30633971
Parent title (English):Anaerobe
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/08
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/08
Tag:Clostridioides difficile; Genomes; Sediment; Wastewater
Volume:56
Page number:5
First page:22
Last Page:26
Funding institution:project grant (IRG 3 -Water) from the Leibniz Research Alliance - Leibniz Association, Germany [SAS-2015-FZB-LFV]; Federal State of Lower Saxony, Niedersachsisches Vorab [VWZN3215/ZN3266]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

