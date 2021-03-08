Schließen

A stakeholder approach, door opener for farmland and multifunctionality in urban green infrastructure

  During the last years Urban Green Infrastructure (UGI) has evolved as a research focus across Europe. UGI can be understood as a multifunctional network of different urban green spaces and elements contributing to urban benefits. Urban agriculture has gained increasing research interest in this context. While a strong focus has been made on functions and benefits of small scale activities, the question is still open, whether these findings can be up-scaled and transferred to the farmland scale. Furthermore, multifunctionality of urban and peri-urban agriculture is rarely being considered in the landscape context. This research aims to address these gaps and harnesses the question if agricultural landscapes – which in many European metropolitan regions provide significant spatial potential – can contribute to UGI as multifunctional green spaces. This work considers multifunctionality qualitatively based on stakeholder opinion, using a participatory research approach. This study provides new insights in peri-urban farmland potentials for UGI development, resulting into a strategy framework. Furthermore, it reflects on the role of the stakeholder involvement for `multifunctionality planning´. It suggests that it helps to define meaningful bundles of intertwined functions that interact on different scales, helping to deal with non-linearity of multiple functions and to better manage them simultaneously.

Metadaten
Author details:Werner RolfORCiDGND, Stephan PauleitORCiDGND, Hubert WiggeringORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ufug.2018.07.012
ISSN:1618-8667
Parent title (English):Urban forestry & urban greening
Publisher:Urban & Fischer
Place of publishing:Jena
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/08
Tag:Benefits; Functions; Green surge; Multifunctionality; Participation; Peri-urban agriculture; Stakeholder; Urban learning lab
Volume:40
Page number:11
First page:73
Last Page:83
Funding institution:European Commission Seventh Framework Programme (FP7) through the project "Green Infrastructure and Urban Biodiversity for Sustainable Urban Development and the Green Economy" (GREEN SURGE)European Union (EU)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften

