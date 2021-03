Stochastic inversion for core field modeling using satellite data

Geomagnetic field modeling using spherical harmonics requires the inversion for hundreds to thousands of parameters. This large-scale problem can always be formulated as an optimization problem, where a global minimum of a certain cost function has to be calculated. A variety of approaches is known in order to solve this inverse problem, e.g. derivative-based methods or least-squares methods and their variants. Each of these methods has its own advantages and disadvantages, which affect for example the applicability to non-differentiable functions or the runtime of the corresponding algorithm. In this work, we pursue the goal to find an algorithm which is faster than the established methods and which is applicable to non-linear problems. Such non-linear problems occur for example when estimating Euler angles or when the more robust L_1 norm is applied. Therefore, we will investigate the usability of stochastic optimization methods from the CMAES family for modeling the geomagnetic field of Earth's core. On one hand, basics of core

Geomagnetic field modeling using spherical harmonics requires the inversion for hundreds to thousands of parameters. This large-scale problem can always be formulated as an optimization problem, where a global minimum of a certain cost function has to be calculated. A variety of approaches is known in order to solve this inverse problem, e.g. derivative-based methods or least-squares methods and their variants. Each of these methods has its own advantages and disadvantages, which affect for example the applicability to non-differentiable functions or the runtime of the corresponding algorithm. In this work, we pursue the goal to find an algorithm which is faster than the established methods and which is applicable to non-linear problems. Such non-linear problems occur for example when estimating Euler angles or when the more robust L_1 norm is applied. Therefore, we will investigate the usability of stochastic optimization methods from the CMAES family for modeling the geomagnetic field of Earth's core. On one hand, basics of core field modeling and their parameterization are discussed using some examples from the literature. On the other hand, the theoretical background of the stochastic methods are provided. A specific CMAES algorithm was successfully applied in order to invert data of the Swarm satellite mission and to derive the core field model EvoMag. The EvoMag model agrees well with established models and observatory data from Niemegk. Finally, we present some observed difficulties and discuss the results of our model.

