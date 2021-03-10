The effect of noun capitalization when reading German and English
- The aim of the doctoral project was to answer the question of whether the structural word-initial noun capitalization, as it can otherwise only be found in Luxembourgish alongside German, has a function that is advantageous for the reader. The overriding hypothesis was that an advantage is achieved by activating a syntactic category, namely the core of a noun phrase, through the parafoveal perception of the capital letters. This perception from the corner of the eye should make it possible to preprocess the following noun. As a result, sentence processing should be facilitated, which should ultimately be reflected in overall faster reading times and fixation durations. The structure of the project includes three studies, some of which included different participant groups: Study 1: Study design: Semantic priming using garden-path sentences should bring out the functionality of noun capitalization for the reader Participant groups: German natives reading German Study 2: Study design: same design as study 1, but in EnglishThe aim of the doctoral project was to answer the question of whether the structural word-initial noun capitalization, as it can otherwise only be found in Luxembourgish alongside German, has a function that is advantageous for the reader. The overriding hypothesis was that an advantage is achieved by activating a syntactic category, namely the core of a noun phrase, through the parafoveal perception of the capital letters. This perception from the corner of the eye should make it possible to preprocess the following noun. As a result, sentence processing should be facilitated, which should ultimately be reflected in overall faster reading times and fixation durations. The structure of the project includes three studies, some of which included different participant groups: Study 1: Study design: Semantic priming using garden-path sentences should bring out the functionality of noun capitalization for the reader Participant groups: German natives reading German Study 2: Study design: same design as study 1, but in English Participant groups: English natives without any knowledge of German reading English English natives who regularly read German reading English German with high proficiency in English reading English Study 3: Study design: Influence of the noun frequency on a potential preprocessing using the boundary paradigm; Study languages: German and English Participant groups: German natives reading German English natives without any knowledge of German reading English German with high proficiency in English reading English Brief summary: The noun capitalization clearly has an impact on sentence processing in both German and English. It cannot be confirmed that this has a substantial, decisive advantage.…
- Das Promotionsprojekt hatte als Ziel, die Fragestellung zu beantworten, ob die strukturelle wortinitiale Substantivgroßschreibung, wie sie sich neben dem Deutschen sonst nur noch im Luxemburgischen finden lässt, über eine Funktion verfügt, die dem Leser einen Vorteil bringt. Die übergeordnete Hypothese war, dass ein Vorteil dadurch erreicht wird, dass durch die parafoveale Wahrnehmung der Majuskel bereits eine syntaktische Kategorie, nämlich der Kern einer Nominalgruppe, aktiviert wird. Durch diese Wahrnehmung aus dem Augenwinkel sollte das nachfolgende Substantiv schon vorverarbeitet werden können. Im Ergebnis sollte eine Erleichterung der Satzverarbeitung bewirkt werden, was sich letztlich in insgesamt schnelleren Lese- bzw. Fixationszeiten zeigen sollte. Die Struktur des Projekts beinhaltet drei Studien, die teilweise jeweils unterschiedliche Versuchspersonengruppen umfassten: Studie 1: - Studiendesign: Semantisches Priming mittels sogenannter Holzwegsätze sollten die Funktionsweise der Substantivgroßschreibung für den LeserDas Promotionsprojekt hatte als Ziel, die Fragestellung zu beantworten, ob die strukturelle wortinitiale Substantivgroßschreibung, wie sie sich neben dem Deutschen sonst nur noch im Luxemburgischen finden lässt, über eine Funktion verfügt, die dem Leser einen Vorteil bringt. Die übergeordnete Hypothese war, dass ein Vorteil dadurch erreicht wird, dass durch die parafoveale Wahrnehmung der Majuskel bereits eine syntaktische Kategorie, nämlich der Kern einer Nominalgruppe, aktiviert wird. Durch diese Wahrnehmung aus dem Augenwinkel sollte das nachfolgende Substantiv schon vorverarbeitet werden können. Im Ergebnis sollte eine Erleichterung der Satzverarbeitung bewirkt werden, was sich letztlich in insgesamt schnelleren Lese- bzw. Fixationszeiten zeigen sollte. Die Struktur des Projekts beinhaltet drei Studien, die teilweise jeweils unterschiedliche Versuchspersonengruppen umfassten: Studie 1: - Studiendesign: Semantisches Priming mittels sogenannter Holzwegsätze sollten die Funktionsweise der Substantivgroßschreibung für den Leser hervorbringen - Versuchspersonen: Deutsche L1-Sprecher lesen Deutsch Studie 2: - Studiendesign: gleiches Design wie Studie 1, allerdings auf Englisch - Versuchspersonengruppen: Studie 3: 1. Englische L1-Sprecher gänzlich ohne Deutschkenntnisse, 2. englische L1-Sprecher, die regelmäßig deutsche Texte lesen, 3. deutsche L1-Sprecher mit exzellenten Englischkenntnissen. - Studiendesign: Einfluss der Substantivfrequenz auf eine potentielle Vorverarbeitung mittels boundary paradigm; Untersuchungsprachen: Deutsch und Englisch - Versuchspersonengruppen: 1. Deutsche L1-Sprecher lesen Deutsch, 2. englische L1-Sprecher gänzlich ohne Deutschkenntnisse lesen Englisch, 3. deutsche L1-Sprecher mit exzellenten Englischkenntnissen lesen Englisch. Zusammenfassung der Ergebnisse: Die Substantivgroßschreibung hat eindeutig einen Einfluss auf die Satzverarbeitung sowohl im Deutschen als auch im Englischen. Dass dieser einen substanziell entscheidenden Vorteil bringt, kann nicht bestätigt werden.…
|Author details:
|Dennis Nikolas PaulyORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-498031
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49803
|translated title (German):
|Der Einfluss der Substantivgroßschreibung beim Lesen von Deutsch und Englisch
|Reviewer(s):
|Guido NottbuschGND, Eva BelkeORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Guido Nottbusch
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/10
|Year of completion:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/03/08
|Release date:
|2021/03/10
|Tag:
|Blickbewegungen; Lesen; Orthographie; Substantivgroßschreibung
Eye-tracking; Noun capitalization; Orthography
|Page number:
|III, 200
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|CP 2500, CP 4000, ER 985, GC 1573, HF 230
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Grundschulpädagogik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz