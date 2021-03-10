The effect of noun capitalization when reading German and English

The aim of the doctoral project was to answer the question of whether the structural word-initial noun capitalization, as it can otherwise only be found in Luxembourgish alongside German, has a function that is advantageous for the reader. The overriding hypothesis was that an advantage is achieved by activating a syntactic category, namely the core of a noun phrase, through the parafoveal perception of the capital letters. This perception from the corner of the eye should make it possible to preprocess the following noun. As a result, sentence processing should be facilitated, which should ultimately be reflected in overall faster reading times and fixation durations. The structure of the project includes three studies, some of which included different participant groups: Study 1: Study design: Semantic priming using garden-path sentences should bring out the functionality of noun capitalization for the reader Participant groups: German natives reading German Study 2: Study design: same design as study 1, but in English

The aim of the doctoral project was to answer the question of whether the structural word-initial noun capitalization, as it can otherwise only be found in Luxembourgish alongside German, has a function that is advantageous for the reader. The overriding hypothesis was that an advantage is achieved by activating a syntactic category, namely the core of a noun phrase, through the parafoveal perception of the capital letters. This perception from the corner of the eye should make it possible to preprocess the following noun. As a result, sentence processing should be facilitated, which should ultimately be reflected in overall faster reading times and fixation durations. The structure of the project includes three studies, some of which included different participant groups: Study 1: Study design: Semantic priming using garden-path sentences should bring out the functionality of noun capitalization for the reader Participant groups: German natives reading German Study 2: Study design: same design as study 1, but in English Participant groups: English natives without any knowledge of German reading English English natives who regularly read German reading English German with high proficiency in English reading English Study 3: Study design: Influence of the noun frequency on a potential preprocessing using the boundary paradigm; Study languages: German and English Participant groups: German natives reading German English natives without any knowledge of German reading English German with high proficiency in English reading English Brief summary: The noun capitalization clearly has an impact on sentence processing in both German and English. It cannot be confirmed that this has a substantial, decisive advantage.

…