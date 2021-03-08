Electron Intensity Measurements by the Cluster/RAPID/IES Instrument in Earth's Radiation Belts and Ring Current
- Plain Language Summary Radiation belts of the Earth, which are the zones of charged energetic particles trapped by the geomagnetic field, comprise enormous and dynamic systems. While the inner radiation belt, composed mainly of high-energy protons, is relatively stable, the outer belt, filled with energetic electrons, is highly variable and depends substantially on solar activity. Hence, extended reliable observations and the improved models of the electron intensities in the outer belt depending on solar wind parameters are necessary for prediction of their dynamics. The Cluster mission has been measuring electron flux intensities in the radiation belts since its launch in 2000, thus providing a huge dataset that can be used for radiation belts analysis. Using 16 years of electron measurements by the Cluster mission corrected for background contamination, we derived a uniform linear-logarithmic dependence of electron fluxes in the outer belt on the solar wind dynamic pressure.
|Artem G. SmirnovORCiD, Elena A. KronbergORCiD, F. Latallerie, Patrick W. DalyORCiD, Nikita AseevORCiDGND, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Adam KellermanORCiD, Satoshi KasaharaORCiD, Drew L. TurnerORCiD, M. G. G. T. Taylor
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2018SW001989
|1542-7390
|Space Weather: The International Journal of Research and Applications
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2019/02/20
|2019
|2021/03/08
|17
|4
|14
|553
|566
|Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR)Helmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50 OC 1602]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International