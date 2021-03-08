Stochastic bursting in unidirectionally delay-coupled noisy excitable systems
- We show that "stochastic bursting" is observed in a ring of unidirectional delay-coupled noisy excitable systems, thanks to the combinational action of time-delayed coupling and noise. Under the approximation of timescale separation, i.e., when the time delays in each connection are much larger than the characteristic duration of the spikes, the observed rather coherent spike pattern can be described by an idealized coupled point processwith a leader-follower relationship. We derive analytically the statistics of the spikes in each unit, the pairwise correlations between any two units, and the spectrum of the total output from the network. Theory is in good agreement with the simulations with a network of theta-neurons. Published under license by AIP Publishing.
|Chunming ZhengORCiD, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5093180
|Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
