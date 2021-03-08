Schließen

Stochastic bursting in unidirectionally delay-coupled noisy excitable systems

  • We show that "stochastic bursting" is observed in a ring of unidirectional delay-coupled noisy excitable systems, thanks to the combinational action of time-delayed coupling and noise. Under the approximation of timescale separation, i.e., when the time delays in each connection are much larger than the characteristic duration of the spikes, the observed rather coherent spike pattern can be described by an idealized coupled point processwith a leader-follower relationship. We derive analytically the statistics of the spikes in each unit, the pairwise correlations between any two units, and the spectrum of the total output from the network. Theory is in good agreement with the simulations with a network of theta-neurons. Published under license by AIP Publishing.

Metadaten
Author details:Chunming ZhengORCiD, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5093180
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31042942
Parent title (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/11
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/08
Volume:29
Issue:4
Page number:9
Funding institution:China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

