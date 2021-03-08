Comparison of Multi-Resolution Optical Landsat-8, Sentinel-2 and Radar Sentinel-1 Data for Automatic Lineament Extraction
Lineament mapping, which is an important part of any structural geological investigation, is made more efficient and easier by the availability of optical as well as radar remote sensing data, such as Landsat and Sentinel with medium and high spatial resolutions. However, the results from these multi-resolution data vary due to their difference in spatial resolution and sensitivity to soil occupation. The accuracy and quality of extracted lineaments depend strongly on the spatial resolution of the imagery. Therefore, the aim of this study was to compare the optical Landsat-8, Sentinel-2A, and radar Sentinel-1A satellite data for automatic lineament extraction. The framework of automatic approach includes defining the optimal parameters for automatic lineament extraction with a combination of edge detection and line-linking algorithms and determining suitable bands from optical data suited for lineament mapping in the study area. For the result validation, the extracted lineaments are compared against the manually obtained lineaments through the application of directional filtering and edge enhancement as well as to the lineaments digitized from the existing geological maps of the study area. In addition, a digital elevation model (DEM) has been utilized for an accuracy assessment followed by the field verification. The obtained results show that the best correlation between automatically extracted lineaments, manual interpretation, and the preexisting lineament map is achieved from the radar Sentinel-1A images. The tests indicate that the radar data used in this study, with 5872 and 5865 lineaments extracted from VH and VV polarizations respectively, is more efficient for structural lineament mapping than the Landsat-8 and Sentinel-2A optical imagery, from which 2338 and 4745 lineaments were extracted respectively.
|Author details:
|Aminov Javhar, Xi Chen, Anming Bao, Aminov Jamshed, Mamadjanov Yunus, Aminov JovidORCiD, Tuerhanjiang Latipa
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/rs11070778
|ISSN:
|2072-4292
|Parent title (English):
|Remote sensing
|Subtitle (English):
|A Case Study of Alichur Area, SE Pamir
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/04/01
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/03/08
|Tag:
|Landsat-8; Sentinel-1; Sentinel-2; automatic lineament extraction; image enhancement; structural mapping
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|7
|Page number:
|29
|Funding institution:
|Strategic Priority Research Program of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Pan-Third Pole Environment Study for a Green Silk Road [Pan-TPE XDA20060303]; International Cooperation Fund of Ecological Effects of Climate Change and Land Use/Cover Change in Arid and Semiarid Regions of Central Asia in the Most Recent 500 Years [41361140361]; Tianshan Innovation Team Project of Xinjiang Department of Science and Technology [Y744261]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International