Intuitive eating mediates the relationship between self-regulation and BMI
Self-regulation is a dispositional skill of regulating attention and emotion to attain a certain goal. Poor self-regulation is associated with a higher body mass index (BMI) and is a risk factor for the development of obesity. Intuitive eating, an adaptive eating style characterized by eating in response to internal cues of hunger and satiety, is associated with a lower BMI. Using cross-sectional data, this study examined whether intuitive eating mediates the relationship between self-regulation and BMI in a community sample of adults. Participants (N = 530) completed the Self-Regulation Scale, the Intuitive Eating Scale-2 with its facets Unconditional Permission to Eat (UPE), Eating for Physical Rather Than Emotional Reasons (EPR), Reliance on Hunger and Satiety Cues (RHSC) and Body-Food Choice Congruence (B-FCC). They also self-reported their height and weight. Using percentile bootstrap resampling procedures, the simple mediation analysis showed an indirect relationship between self-regulation and BMI through intuitive eating. The multiple mediation analysis revealed that EPR and B-FCC, but not UPE and RHSC, mediated the relationship between self-regulation and BMI. Intuitive eating seems to play an important intermediating role in the relationship between self-regulation and BMI. Regarding weight management interventions, it could be useful to promote intuitive eating, especially for individuals with low self-regulation. Prospective studies are needed to explore the causal and temporal relationships among self-regulation, intuitive eating and BMI.
Body mass index (BMI); Intuitive eating; Mediation analysis; Self-regulation
