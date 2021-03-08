Schließen

Intuitive eating mediates the relationship between self-regulation and BMI

  • Self-regulation is a dispositional skill of regulating attention and emotion to attain a certain goal. Poor self-regulation is associated with a higher body mass index (BMI) and is a risk factor for the development of obesity. Intuitive eating, an adaptive eating style characterized by eating in response to internal cues of hunger and satiety, is associated with a lower BMI. Using cross-sectional data, this study examined whether intuitive eating mediates the relationship between self-regulation and BMI in a community sample of adults. Participants (N = 530) completed the Self-Regulation Scale, the Intuitive Eating Scale-2 with its facets Unconditional Permission to Eat (UPE), Eating for Physical Rather Than Emotional Reasons (EPR), Reliance on Hunger and Satiety Cues (RHSC) and Body-Food Choice Congruence (B-FCC). They also self-reported their height and weight. Using percentile bootstrap resampling procedures, the simple mediation analysis showed an indirect relationship between self-regulation and BMI through intuitive eating. TheSelf-regulation is a dispositional skill of regulating attention and emotion to attain a certain goal. Poor self-regulation is associated with a higher body mass index (BMI) and is a risk factor for the development of obesity. Intuitive eating, an adaptive eating style characterized by eating in response to internal cues of hunger and satiety, is associated with a lower BMI. Using cross-sectional data, this study examined whether intuitive eating mediates the relationship between self-regulation and BMI in a community sample of adults. Participants (N = 530) completed the Self-Regulation Scale, the Intuitive Eating Scale-2 with its facets Unconditional Permission to Eat (UPE), Eating for Physical Rather Than Emotional Reasons (EPR), Reliance on Hunger and Satiety Cues (RHSC) and Body-Food Choice Congruence (B-FCC). They also self-reported their height and weight. Using percentile bootstrap resampling procedures, the simple mediation analysis showed an indirect relationship between self-regulation and BMI through intuitive eating. The multiple mediation analysis revealed that EPR and B-FCC, but not UPE and RHSC, mediated the relationship between self-regulation and BMI. Intuitive eating seems to play an important intermediating role in the relationship between self-regulation and BMI. Regarding weight management interventions, it could be useful to promote intuitive eating, especially for individuals with low self-regulation. Prospective studies are needed to explore the causal and temporal relationships among self-regulation, intuitive eating and BMI.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike Alexandra RuzanskaORCiDGND, Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eatbeh.2019.02.004
ISSN:1471-0153
ISSN:1873-7358
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30851691
Parent title (English):Eating behaviors
Subtitle (English):Results from a cross-sectional study in a community sample
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/08
Tag:Body mass index (BMI); Intuitive eating; Mediation analysis; Self-regulation
Volume:33
Page number:7
First page:23
Last Page:29
Funding institution:NutriAct - Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1408A-G]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo