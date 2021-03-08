Fluid Distribution in the Central Andes Subduction Zone Imaged With Magnetotellurics

We present a model of the electrical resistivity structure of the lithosphere in the Central Andes between 20 degrees and 24 degrees S from 3-D inversion of 56 long-period magnetotelluric sites. Our model shows a complex resistivity structure with significant variability parallel and perpendicular to the trench direction. The continental forearc is characterized mainly by high electrical resistivity (>1,000m), suggesting overall low volumes of fluids. However, low resistivity zones (LRZs, <5m) were found in the continental forearc below areas where major trench-parallel faults systems intersect NW-SE transverse faults. Forearc LRZs indicate circulation and accumulation of fluids in highly permeable fault zones. The continental crust along the arc shows three distinctive resistivity domains, which coincide with segmentation in the distribution of volcanoes. The northern domain (20 degrees-20.5 degrees S) is characterized by resistivities >1,000m and the absence of active volcanism, suggesting the presence of a low-permeability block in

We present a model of the electrical resistivity structure of the lithosphere in the Central Andes between 20 degrees and 24 degrees S from 3-D inversion of 56 long-period magnetotelluric sites. Our model shows a complex resistivity structure with significant variability parallel and perpendicular to the trench direction. The continental forearc is characterized mainly by high electrical resistivity (>1,000m), suggesting overall low volumes of fluids. However, low resistivity zones (LRZs, <5m) were found in the continental forearc below areas where major trench-parallel faults systems intersect NW-SE transverse faults. Forearc LRZs indicate circulation and accumulation of fluids in highly permeable fault zones. The continental crust along the arc shows three distinctive resistivity domains, which coincide with segmentation in the distribution of volcanoes. The northern domain (20 degrees-20.5 degrees S) is characterized by resistivities >1,000m and the absence of active volcanism, suggesting the presence of a low-permeability block in the continental crust. The central domain (20.5 degrees-23 degrees S) exhibits a number of LRZs at varying depths, indicating different levels of a magmatic plumbing system. The southern domain (23 degrees-24 degrees S) is characterized by resistivities >1,000m, suggesting the absence of large magma reservoirs below the volcanic chain at crustal depths. Magma reservoirs located below the base of the crust or in the backarc may fed active volcanism in the southern domain. In the subcontinental mantle, the model exhibits LRZs in the forearc mantle wedge and above clusters of intermediate-depth seismicity, likely related to fluids produced by serpentinization of the mantle and eclogitization of the slab, respectively.

