Möglichkeiten und Limitationen der medialen Unterstützung forschenden Lernens
- Forschendes Lernen und die digitale Transformation sind zwei der wichtigsten Einflüsse auf die Entwicklung der Hochschuldidaktik im deutschprachigen Raum. Während das forschende Lernen als normative Theorie das sollen beschreibt, geben die digitalen Werkzeuge, alte wie neue, das können in vielen Bereichen vor. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird ein Prozessmodell aufgestellt, was den Versuch unternimmt, das forschende Lernen hinsichtlich interaktiver, gruppenbasierter Prozesse zu systematisieren. Basierend auf dem entwickelten Modell wurde ein Softwareprototyp implementiert, der den gesamten Forschungsprozess begleiten kann. Dabei werden Gruppenformation, Feedback- und Reflexionsprozesse und das Peer Assessment mit Bildungstechnologien unterstützt. Die Entwicklungen wurden in einem qualitativen Experiment eingesetzt, um Systemwissen über die Möglichkeiten und Grenzen der digitalen Unterstützung von forschendem Lernen zu gewinnen.
- Research-based learning and digital transformation are two of the most important influences on the development of pedagogies of universities in German-speaking countries. While research-based learning as a normative theory explains the should, the digital tools, both old and new, provide the can in many areas. In the present work, a process model was developed, which captures research-based learning with regard to interactive, group-based processes. Based on this model a software prototype was implemented that can accompany the entire research process. Thereby group formation, feedback and reflection processes and peer assessment are supported with educational technology. The developed software was used in a qualitative experiment to gain knowledge about the possibilities and limits of digital support for research-based learning.
|Julian DehneORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-497894
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49789
|Limits and chances of supporting inquiry-based learning with digital media
|Mandy Schiefner-RohsORCiDGND, Sandra HofhuesORCiDGND
|Ulrike Lucke, Dirk Ifenthaler
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2021/03/11
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/02/01
|2021/03/11
|Bildungstechnologien; Digitale Medien; Forschendes Lernen; Modellierung
Digital Media; Educational Technologies; Inquiry-based learning; Modelling
|xvii, 404
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International