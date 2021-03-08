Conformational Analysis of (1,1′-Phenyl-1,1′-silacyclohex-1-yl)disiloxane
- The DFT and MP2 theoretical conformational analysis of the recently synthesized (1,1-phenyl-1,1-silacyclohex-1-yl)disiloxane has revealed the energetic preference of the Ph-ax,Ph-ax conformer. The Ph-ax,Ph-ax: Ph-ax,Ph-eq: Ph-eq,Ph-eq conformers ratio has been estimated as of 46.6: 33.1: 20.3 from the M062X/6-311G(d,p) free energy simulation, suggesting the possibility of detecting individual conformers experimentally, e.g., by low-temperature H-1 and C-13 NMR spectroscopy. However, only the presence of several conformers has been detected by means of H-1 NMR spectroscopy at 113 K; determination of the (Hz) and G(#) (kcal/mol) parameters for the 6-membered ring interconversion has been impossible due to the signals broadening at low temperature, signal temperature shifts, and extremely low barrier of ring inversion at T-c < 113 K.