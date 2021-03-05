Schließen

  • Embodied cognition postulates a bi-directional link between the human body and its cognitive functions. Whether this holds for higher cognitive functions such as problem solving is unknown. We predicted that arm movement manipulations performed by the participants could affect the problem-solving solutions. We tested this prediction in quantitative reasoning tasks that allowed two solutions to each problem (addition or subtraction). In two studies with healthy adults (N=53 and N=50), we found an effect of problem-congruent movements on problem solutions. Consistent with embodied cognition, sensorimotor information gained via right or left arm movements affects the solution in different types of problem-solving tasks.

Metadaten
Author details:Karsten WernerGND, Markus RaabORCiDGND, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13546783.2018.1494630
ISSN:1354-6783
ISSN:1464-0708
Parent title (English):Thinking & Reasoning
Subtitle (English):the effects of sensorimotor information on the problem-solving process
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/05
Tag:Embodied cognition; eye movements; problem solving
Volume:25
Issue:2
Page number:21
First page:171
Last Page:191
Funding institution:German research foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft) (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FI 1915/5-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

