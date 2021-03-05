Schließen

Double Jeopardy

  • The present study investigates whether secondary traumatization (i.e., family history of Holocaust survival and secondary exposure to captivity) is implicated in subjective age. Women exposed to different levels of secondary traumatization (N = 177) were assessed. Analyses of variance (ANOVAs) revealed that a Holocaust background and husband's captivity had a marginally significant positive effect on age appearance. Women with a Holocaust background whose husbands were held captive reported older interest age, indicating double jeopardy for older subjective age when two sources of secondary traumatization are present. A similar trend existed for behavior age. Possible explanations for these complex findings of risk and resilience are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Rahel BachemORCiDGND, Johanna Scherf, Yafit LevinORCiD, Zahava SolomonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/15325024.2018.1560663
ISSN:1532-5024
ISSN:1532-5032
Parent title (English):Journal of Loss and Trauma
Subtitle (English):the effect of multiple secondary trauma exposure on subjective age
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/05
Tag:Second-generation Holocaust survivors; cognitive age; intergenerational trauma transmission; secondary traumatization
Volume:24
Issue:3
Page number:10
First page:251
Last Page:260
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

