Analysis of the Cellular Roles of MOCS3 Identifies a MOCS3-Independent Localization of NFS1 at the Tips of the Centrosome

  The deficiency of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is an autosomal recessive disease, which leads to the loss of activity of all molybdoenzymes in humans with sulfite oxidase being the essential protein. Moco deficiency generally results in death in early childhood. Moco is a sulfur-containing cofactor synthesized in the cytosol with the sulfur being provided by a sulfur relay system composed of the L-cysteine desulfurase NFS1, MOCS3, and MOCS2A. Human MOCS3 is a dual-function protein that was shown to play an important role in Moco biosynthesis and in the mcm(5)s(2) U thio modifications of nucleosides in cytosolic tRNAs for Lys, Gln, and Glu. In this study, we constructed a homozygous MOCS3 knockout in HEK293T cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The effects caused by the absence of MOCS3 were analyzed in detail. We show that sulfite oxidase activity was almost completely abolished, on the basis of the absence of Moco in these cells. In addition, mcm(5)s(2)U thio-modified tRNAs were not detectable. Because the L-cysteine desulfurase NFS1 was shown to act as a sulfur donor for MOCS3 in the cytosol, we additionally investigated the impact of a MOCS3 knockout on the cellular localization of NFS1. By different methods, we identified a MOCS3-independent novel localization of NFS1 at the centrosome.

Metadaten
Author details:Yannika NeukranzGND, Annika Kotter, Lena Beilschmidt, Zvonimir MareljaORCiDGND, Mark HelmORCiD, Ralph GrafORCiDGND, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.8b01160
ISSN:0006-2960
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30817134
Parent title (English):Biochemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/28
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/05
Volume:58
Issue:13
Page number:13
First page:1786
Last Page:1798
Funding institution:International Max Planck Research School on Multiscale Biosystems; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [LE1171/9-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

