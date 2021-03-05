Analysis of the Cellular Roles of MOCS3 Identifies a MOCS3-Independent Localization of NFS1 at the Tips of the Centrosome

The deficiency of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is an autosomal recessive disease, which leads to the loss of activity of all molybdoenzymes in humans with sulfite oxidase being the essential protein. Moco deficiency generally results in death in early childhood. Moco is a sulfur-containing cofactor synthesized in the cytosol with the sulfur being provided by a sulfur relay system composed of the L-cysteine desulfurase NFS1, MOCS3, and MOCS2A. Human MOCS3 is a dual-function protein that was shown to play an important role in Moco biosynthesis and in the mcm(5)s(2) U thio modifications of nucleosides in cytosolic tRNAs for Lys, Gln, and Glu. In this study, we constructed a homozygous MOCS3 knockout in HEK293T cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The effects caused by the absence of MOCS3 were analyzed in detail. We show that sulfite oxidase activity was almost completely abolished, on the basis of the absence of Moco in these cells. In addition, mcm(5)s(2)U thio-modified tRNAs were not detectable. Because the L-cysteine desulfurase

The deficiency of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is an autosomal recessive disease, which leads to the loss of activity of all molybdoenzymes in humans with sulfite oxidase being the essential protein. Moco deficiency generally results in death in early childhood. Moco is a sulfur-containing cofactor synthesized in the cytosol with the sulfur being provided by a sulfur relay system composed of the L-cysteine desulfurase NFS1, MOCS3, and MOCS2A. Human MOCS3 is a dual-function protein that was shown to play an important role in Moco biosynthesis and in the mcm(5)s(2) U thio modifications of nucleosides in cytosolic tRNAs for Lys, Gln, and Glu. In this study, we constructed a homozygous MOCS3 knockout in HEK293T cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The effects caused by the absence of MOCS3 were analyzed in detail. We show that sulfite oxidase activity was almost completely abolished, on the basis of the absence of Moco in these cells. In addition, mcm(5)s(2)U thio-modified tRNAs were not detectable. Because the L-cysteine desulfurase NFS1 was shown to act as a sulfur donor for MOCS3 in the cytosol, we additionally investigated the impact of a MOCS3 knockout on the cellular localization of NFS1. By different methods, we identified a MOCS3-independent novel localization of NFS1 at the centrosome.

…