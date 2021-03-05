Schließen

The Moderation of online disinhibition and sex on the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration

  • Online hatred based on attributes, such as origin, race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation, has become a rising public concern across the world. Past research on aggressive behavior suggests strong associations between victimization and perpetration and that toxic online disinhibition and sex might influence this relationship. However, no study investigated both the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration and the potential moderation effects of toxic online disinhibition on this relationship. To this end, the present study was conducted. The sample consists of 1,480 7th to 10th graders from Germany. Results revealed positive associations between online hate victimization and perpetration. Furthermore, the results support the idea that toxic online disinhibition and sex, by way of moderator effects, affect the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration. Victims of online hate reported more online hate perpetration when they reported higher levels of online disinhibition and lessOnline hatred based on attributes, such as origin, race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation, has become a rising public concern across the world. Past research on aggressive behavior suggests strong associations between victimization and perpetration and that toxic online disinhibition and sex might influence this relationship. However, no study investigated both the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration and the potential moderation effects of toxic online disinhibition on this relationship. To this end, the present study was conducted. The sample consists of 1,480 7th to 10th graders from Germany. Results revealed positive associations between online hate victimization and perpetration. Furthermore, the results support the idea that toxic online disinhibition and sex, by way of moderator effects, affect the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration. Victims of online hate reported more online hate perpetration when they reported higher levels of online disinhibition and less frequent online hate perpetration when they reported lower levels of toxic online disinhibition. Additionally, the relationship between online hate victimization and perpetration was significantly greater among boys than among girls. Taken together, our results extend previous findings to online hate involvement among adolescents and substantiate the importance to conduct more research on online hate. In addition, our findings highlight the need for prevention and intervention programs that help adolescents deal with the emerging issue of online hate.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Michelle F. WrightGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1089/cyber.2018.0551
ISSN:2152-2715
ISSN:2152-2723
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30945942
Parent title (English):Cyberpsychology, behavior and social networking
Publisher:Liebert
Place of publishing:New Rochelle
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/17
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/05
Tag:cyber aggressions; hate speech; online discrimination; online disinhibition; online hate; perpetrator; victims
Volume:22
Issue:5
Page number:7
First page:300
Last Page:306
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

