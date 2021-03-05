Schließen

Polymerization of cystine-derived monomers

  • Cystine was used as a platform chemical to prepare cyclic and acyclic monomers for entropy-driven ringopening polymerization (ED-ROMP) via olefin or disulfide metathesis and for step-growth polymerization. The olefin ED-ROMP of an olefin/disulfide containing 16-atom macrocycle using the 3rd generation Grubbs catalyst was examined in greater detail. Kinetic studies revealed that the catalyst turned inactive during the polymerization, which limited the achievable (apparent) polymer molar mass to similar to 70 kg mol(-1). Such limitation could be overcome with the disulfide ED-ROMP of the same macrocycle to yield polymers with molar masses of up to 180 kg mol(-1). The step-growth polymerizations of acyclic diene and dithiol monomers via olefin metathesis or oxidation were far less effective and yielded just low molar mass polymers or oligomers; photopolymerization of a thiol-ene monomer produced a polyester with a molar mass of 35 kg mol(-1).

Author details:Felix Nicolas BehrendtORCiDGND, Andreas Hess, Max Lehmann, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9py00118b
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Parent title (English):Polymer Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/13
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/05
Volume:10
Issue:13
Page number:6
First page:1636
Last Page:1641
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

