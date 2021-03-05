Schließen

Scaling up nanoplasmon catalysis

  Nanoscale heating by optical excitation of plasmonic nanoparticles offers a new perspective of controlling chemical reactions, where heat is not spatially uniform as in conventional macroscopic heating but strong temperature gradients exist around microscopic hot spots. In nanoplasmonics, metal particles act as a nanosource of light, heat, and energetic electrons driven by resonant excitation of their localized surface plasmon resonance. As an example of the coupling reaction of 4-nitrothiophenol into 4,4′-dimercaptoazobenzene, we show that besides the nanoscopic heat distribution at hot spots, the microscopic distribution of heat dictated by the spot size of the light focus also plays a crucial role in the design of plasmonic nanoreactors. Small sizes of laser spots enable high intensities to drive plasmon-assisted catalysis. This facilitates the observation of such reactions by surface-enhanced Raman scattering, but it challenges attempts to scale nanoplasmonic chemistry up to large areas, where the excess heat must be dissipated by one-dimensional heat transport.

Metadaten
Author details:Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Wouter-Willem Adriaan KoopmanORCiDGND, Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, Felix Stete, Matthias RössleGND, Marc HerzogGND, Clemens Nikolaus Zeno SchmittGND, Ferenc LiebigGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b12574
Subtitle: the role of heat dissipation
