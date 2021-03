For several years now, combinatorics has been taught as an independent mathematics topic in primary school that provides various learning opportunities. This raises questions about how learners actually solve and represent combinatorial problems. On the basis of six different combinatorics tasks, the performance and approach of pupils were assessed in an empirical study (N = 548). Particular attention was paid to the representation of the approach the children used, the degree of abstraction as well as the application of overarching (macro) strategies. The influence of each of these three factors on the quality of the solution was investigated. The results show that not all students were able to find suitable solutions for combinatorial problems without guidance. The representations the learners used had relatively little influence on the task performance. In contrast, influences on performance of levels of abstraction and use of strategies were found to varying degree. From the results of the study, conclusions can be drawn about the

For several years now, combinatorics has been taught as an independent mathematics topic in primary school that provides various learning opportunities. This raises questions about how learners actually solve and represent combinatorial problems. On the basis of six different combinatorics tasks, the performance and approach of pupils were assessed in an empirical study (N = 548). Particular attention was paid to the representation of the approach the children used, the degree of abstraction as well as the application of overarching (macro) strategies. The influence of each of these three factors on the quality of the solution was investigated. The results show that not all students were able to find suitable solutions for combinatorial problems without guidance. The representations the learners used had relatively little influence on the task performance. In contrast, influences on performance of levels of abstraction and use of strategies were found to varying degree. From the results of the study, conclusions can be drawn about the teaching methods used with regards to the treatment of combinatorics in primary school mathematics.

