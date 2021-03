Despite the attested popularity of discovery learning in germanophone research on mathematics education, we contemporarily lack critical contributions which may contribute to questioning and sharpening this fundamental teaching concept. Here, in this discussion paper the theory and some implementations of discovery learning are being discussed in order to show that discovery learning constitutes a vague umbrella term, with which often questionable learning environments are being legitimised. Afterwards, it is outlined which objections from the perspectives of epistemology, learning theory, didactics and social theory may be brought forward against discovery learning in mathematics education, and how these objections may be overcome. Thereby it becomes obvious that the conception of discovery learning falls behind the current level of knowledge in mathematics education research and confronts teachers as well as students with impossible demands; that learning benefits of discovery learning often cannot be substantiated; that the idea of

Despite the attested popularity of discovery learning in germanophone research on mathematics education, we contemporarily lack critical contributions which may contribute to questioning and sharpening this fundamental teaching concept. Here, in this discussion paper the theory and some implementations of discovery learning are being discussed in order to show that discovery learning constitutes a vague umbrella term, with which often questionable learning environments are being legitimised. Afterwards, it is outlined which objections from the perspectives of epistemology, learning theory, didactics and social theory may be brought forward against discovery learning in mathematics education, and how these objections may be overcome. Thereby it becomes obvious that the conception of discovery learning falls behind the current level of knowledge in mathematics education research and confronts teachers as well as students with impossible demands; that learning benefits of discovery learning often cannot be substantiated; that the idea of discovery rests on a problematic platonic understanding of insight; and that discovery learning threatens to disadvantage educationally alienated students. As a last point, research desiderata, whose study may contribute to the negotiation of the described obstacles, are deduced.

