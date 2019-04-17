A conserved CCM complex promotes apoptosis non-autonomously by regulating zinc homeostasis

Eric M. Chapman, Benjamin Lant, Yota Ohashi, Bin Yu, Michael Schertzberg, Christopher Go, Deepika Dogra, Janne Koskimaki, Romuald Girard, Yan Li, Andrew G. Fraser, Issam A. Awad, Salim Abdelilah-Seyfried, Anne-Claude Gingras, William Brent Derry
Apoptotic death of cells damaged by genotoxic stress requires regulatory input from surrounding tissues. The C. elegans scaffold protein KRI-1, ortholog of mammalian KRIT1/CCM1, permits DNA damage-induced apoptosis of cells in the germline by an unknown cell non-autonomous mechanism. We reveal that KRI-1 exists in a complex with CCM-2 in the intestine to negatively regulate the ERK-5/MAPK pathway. This allows the KLF-3 transcription factor to facilitate expression of the SLC39 zinc transporter gene zipt-2.3, which functions to sequester zinc in the intestine. Ablation of KRI-1 results in reduced zinc sequestration in the intestine, inhibition of IR-induced MPK-1/ERK1 activation, and apoptosis in the germline. Zinc localization is also perturbed in the vasculature of krit1(-/-) zebrafish, and SLC39 zinc transporters are mis-expressed in Cerebral Cavernous Malformations (CCM) patient tissues. This study provides new insights into the regulation of apoptosis by cross-tissue communication, and suggests a link between zinc localization and CCM disease.
|Eric M. Chapman, Benjamin Lant, Yota Ohashi, Bin Yu, Michael Schertzberg, Christopher Go, Deepika DograGND, Janne KoskimakiORCiD, Romuald Girard, Yan LiORCiD, Andrew G. Fraser, Issam A. Awad, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND, Anne-Claude GingrasORCiD, William Brent DerryORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-09829-z
|2041-1723
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30996251
|Nature Communications
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2019/04/17
|2019
|2021/03/02
|10
|15
|Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) [MOP 137089]; CIHR FoundationCanadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) [FDN 143301]; National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [P01 NS092521]; Excellence cluster REBIRTH by Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [SFB958, SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1]; DZHK; Alexander Graham Bell Canada Graduate Scholarship from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Council of Canada; Terry Fox Foundation Strategic Training in Transdisciplinary Radiation Science Scholarship; Safadi Translational Fellowship; Sigrid Juselius FoundationSigrid Juselius Foundation
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International