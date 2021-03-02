Facile synthesis of new amino-functionalized agrogenic hybrid composite clay adsorbents for phosphate capture and recovery from water

New hybrid clay materials with good affinity for phosphate ions were developed from a combination of biomass-Carica papaya seeds (PS) and Musa paradisiaca (Plantain peels-PP), ZnCl2 and Kaolinite clay to produce iPS-HYCA and iPP-HYCA composite adsorbents respectively. Functionalization of these adsorbents with an organosilane produced NPS-HYCA and NPP-HYCA composite adsorbents. The pH(pzc) for the adsorbents were 7.83, 6.91, 7.66 and 6.55 for iPS-HYCA, NPS-HYCA, iPP-HYCA and NPP-HYCA respectively. Using the Brouer-Sotolongo isotherm model which best predict the adsorption capacity of composites for phosphate, iPP-HYCA, iPS-HYCA, NPP-HYCA, and NPS-HYCA composite adsorbents respectively. When compared with some commercial resins, the amino-functionalized adsorbents had better adsorption capacities. Furthermore, amino-functionalized adsorbents showed improved adsorption capacity and rate of phosphate uptake (as much as 40-fold), as well as retain 94% (for NPS-HYCA) and 84.1% (for NPP-HYCA) efficiency for phosphate adsorption after 5

New hybrid clay materials with good affinity for phosphate ions were developed from a combination of biomass-Carica papaya seeds (PS) and Musa paradisiaca (Plantain peels-PP), ZnCl2 and Kaolinite clay to produce iPS-HYCA and iPP-HYCA composite adsorbents respectively. Functionalization of these adsorbents with an organosilane produced NPS-HYCA and NPP-HYCA composite adsorbents. The pH(pzc) for the adsorbents were 7.83, 6.91, 7.66 and 6.55 for iPS-HYCA, NPS-HYCA, iPP-HYCA and NPP-HYCA respectively. Using the Brouer-Sotolongo isotherm model which best predict the adsorption capacity of composites for phosphate, iPP-HYCA, iPS-HYCA, NPP-HYCA, and NPS-HYCA composite adsorbents respectively. When compared with some commercial resins, the amino-functionalized adsorbents had better adsorption capacities. Furthermore, amino-functionalized adsorbents showed improved adsorption capacity and rate of phosphate uptake (as much as 40-fold), as well as retain 94% (for NPS-HYCA) and 84.1% (for NPP-HYCA) efficiency for phosphate adsorption after 5 adsorption-desorption cycles (96 h of adsorption time with 100 mg/L of phosphate ions) as against 37.5% (for iPS-HYCA) and 35% (for iPP-HYCA) under similar conditions. In 25 min desorption of phosphate ion attained equilibrium. These new amino-functionalized hybrid clay composite adsorbents, which were prepared by a simple means that is sustainable, have potentials for the efficient capture of phosphate ions from aqueous solution. They are quickly recovered from aqueous solution, non-biodegradable (unlike many biosorbent) with potentials to replace expensive adsorbents in the future. They have the further advantage of being useful in the recovery of phosphate for use in agriculture which could positively impact the global food security programme. (C) 2017 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

