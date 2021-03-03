Schließen

Testing the Consensus Model

  The structure and definition of professional knowledge is a continuing focus of science education research. In 2012, a pedagogical content knowledge (PCK) summit was held and it suggested a model of professional knowledge and skill including PCK, which was later often called the Consensus Model (Gess-Newsome, 2015. A model of teacher professional knowledge and skill including PCK: Results of the thinking from the PCK summit. In A. Berry, P. J. Friedrichsen, & J. Loughran (Eds.), Teaching and learning in science series. Re-examining pedagogical content knowledge in science education (1st ed., pp. 28–42). New York, NY: Routledge). The Consensus Model proposes a potential powerful framework for the relations among teachers' different professional knowledge bases, but to date it has neither been investigated empirically nor systematically. In this study, we investigated the relationships suggested by the Consensus Model among different aspects of teachers' knowledge and skill. A sample of 35 physics teachers and their classes participated in the investigation; both teachers and their students in these classes took paper-and-pencil tests. Furthermore, a lesson taught by each of the teachers was videotaped and analysed. The video analysis focused on the interconnectedness of the content structure of the lesson as representation of the in-class actions of the teachers. The interconnectedness is understood as a direct result of the application of professional knowledge of the teachers to their teaching. The teachers' knowledge showed no significant influence on the interconnectedness of the lesson content structure. However, the results confirmed the influence of interconnectedness and certain aspects of professional knowledge on students' outcomes. Therefore, interconnectedness of content structure could be verified as one indicator of teachers' instructional quality.

Author details:Sven LiepertzORCiDGND, Andreas BorowskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09500693.2018.1478165
ISSN:0950-0693
ISSN:1464-5289
Parent title (English):International journal of science education
Subtitle (German):professional knowledge, interconnectedness of content structure and student achievement
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/03
Tag:PCK; Professional knowledge; the Consensus Model
Volume:41
Issue:7
Page number:21
First page:890
Last Page:910
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 482

