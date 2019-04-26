Time-resolved X-ray diffraction study of the structural dynamics in an epitaxial ferroelectric thin Pb(Zr0.2Ti0.8)O-3 film induced by sub-coercive fields

Christelle Larodia Tchoumba Kwamen, Matthias Rössle, Wolfram Leitenberger, Marin Alexe, Matias Bargheer The electric field-dependence of structural dynamics in a tetragonal ferroelectric lead zirconate titanate thin film is investigated under subcoercive and above-coercive fields using time-resolved X-ray diffraction. The domain nucleation and growth are monitored in real time during the application of an external field to the prepoled thin film capacitor. We propose the observed broadening of the in-plane peak width of the symmetric 002 Bragg reflection as an indicator of the domain disorder and discuss the processes that change the measured peak intensity. Subcoercive field switching results in remnant disordered domain configurations. Published under license by AIP Publishing.