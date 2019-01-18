plasp 3
- We describe the new version of the Planning Domain Definition Language (PDDL)-to-Answer Set Programming (ASP) translator plasp. First, it widens the range of accepted PDDL features. Second, it contains novel planning encodings, some inspired by Satisfiability Testing (SAT) planning and others exploiting ASP features such as well-foundedness. All of them are designed for handling multivalued fluents in order to capture both PDDL as well as SAS planning formats. Third, enabled by multishot ASP solving, it offers advanced planning algorithms also borrowed from SAT planning. As a result, plasp provides us with an ASP-based framework for studying a variety of planning techniques in a uniform setting. Finally, we demonstrate in an empirical analysis that these techniques have a significant impact on the performance of ASP planning.
|Yannis Dimopoulos, Martin GebserORCiD, Patrick LühneORCiD, Javier Romero Davila, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068418000583
|Theory and practice of logic programming
|Towards Effective ASP Planning
|Tag:
|action and change; answer set programming; automated planning; knowledge representation and nonmonotonic reasoning; technical notes and rapid communications
