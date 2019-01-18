Schließen

plasp 3

  • We describe the new version of the Planning Domain Definition Language (PDDL)-to-Answer Set Programming (ASP) translator plasp. First, it widens the range of accepted PDDL features. Second, it contains novel planning encodings, some inspired by Satisfiability Testing (SAT) planning and others exploiting ASP features such as well-foundedness. All of them are designed for handling multivalued fluents in order to capture both PDDL as well as SAS planning formats. Third, enabled by multishot ASP solving, it offers advanced planning algorithms also borrowed from SAT planning. As a result, plasp provides us with an ASP-based framework for studying a variety of planning techniques in a uniform setting. Finally, we demonstrate in an empirical analysis that these techniques have a significant impact on the performance of ASP planning.

Author details:Yannis Dimopoulos, Martin GebserORCiD, Patrick LühneORCiD, Javier Romero Davila, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068418000583
ISSN:1471-0684
ISSN:1475-3081
Parent title (English):Theory and practice of logic programming
Subtitle (English):Towards Effective ASP Planning
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publication:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/01
Tag:action and change; answer set programming; automated planning; knowledge representation and nonmonotonic reasoning; technical notes and rapid communications
Volume:19
Issue:3
Page number:28
First page:477
Last Page:504
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHA 550/9]; KWF [28472]; cms electronics GmbH; FunderMax GmbH; Hirsch Armbander GmbH; IT GmbH; Infineon Technologies Austria AG; Isovolta AG; Kostwein Holding GmbH; Privatstiftung Karntner Sparkasse
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

