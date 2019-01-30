Schließen

The value of simplified models for spin up of complex models with an application to subsurface hydrology

  • Spinning up large-scale coupled surface-subsurface numerical models can be a time and resource consuming task. If an uninformed initial condition is chosen, the spin-up can easily require 20 years of repeated simulations on high-performance computing machines. In this paper we compare the classical approach of starting from a fixed shallow depth to groundwater (here 3 m) with three more informed approaches for the definition of initial conditions in the spin up. In the first of these three approaches, we start from a known-steady state groundwater table, calculated with a 2-D groundwater model and the yearly net recharge, and combine it with an unsaturated zone that assumes hydrostatic conditions. In the second approach, we start from the same groundwater table combined with vertical profiles in the unsaturated zone with uniform vertical flow identical to the groundwater recharge. In the third approach we calculate a dynamic steady state from a simplified subsurface model combining a transient 2-D groundwater model with a limitedSpinning up large-scale coupled surface-subsurface numerical models can be a time and resource consuming task. If an uninformed initial condition is chosen, the spin-up can easily require 20 years of repeated simulations on high-performance computing machines. In this paper we compare the classical approach of starting from a fixed shallow depth to groundwater (here 3 m) with three more informed approaches for the definition of initial conditions in the spin up. In the first of these three approaches, we start from a known-steady state groundwater table, calculated with a 2-D groundwater model and the yearly net recharge, and combine it with an unsaturated zone that assumes hydrostatic conditions. In the second approach, we start from the same groundwater table combined with vertical profiles in the unsaturated zone with uniform vertical flow identical to the groundwater recharge. In the third approach we calculate a dynamic steady state from a simplified subsurface model combining a transient 2-D groundwater model with a limited number of 1-D transient unsaturated zone columns on top. Results for spinning-up a 3-D Parflow-CLM model using the different initial conditions show that large gains can be made by considering states in groundwater and the vadose zone that are consistent, i.e. where groundwater recharge and the vertical flux in the vadose zone agree. By this, the spin-up time was reduced from about 10 years to about 3 years of simulated time. In the light of seasonal fluctuations of net recharge, using the transient approach showed more stable results.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel ErdalORCiD, Gabriele BaroniORCiDGND, Eduardo Emilio Sánchez LeónORCiDGND, Olaf A. CirpkaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cageo.2019.01.014
ISSN:0098-3004
ISSN:1873-7803
Parent title (English):Computers & geosciences : an international journal devoted to the publication of papers on all aspects of geocomputation and to the distribution of computer programs and test data sets ; an official journal of the International Association for Mathematical Geology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/30
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/01
Tag:2.5-D model; Computation time; Groundwater-model; Model spin-up; Unsaturated zone
Volume:126
Page number:11
First page:62
Last Page:72
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CI 26/13-2, AT 102/9-2, FOR 2131]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft within the Collaborative Research Center CRC 1253 "CAMPOS - Catchments as Reactors"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

