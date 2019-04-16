Schließen

Introduction: Poland’s Wars of Symbols

  • This introduction to the special section on Poland’s wars of symbols analyzes the symbolic contestation that has characterized the country in recent years, studying a range of phenomena including nation, gender, memory, and religious symbolism within the overall framework of political conflict. In doing so, it offers a multidisciplinary view on political fractures that have resonated throughout Europe and the “West.” Overall, the four case studies in this section study ways in which national symbols, topoi, and narratives have been deployed as tools in drawing and redrawing boundaries within society, polarizing and mobilizing the political camps as well as contesting and resisting power. These studies enable us to situate recent political events in a historical perspective, mapping the rise of populism in Poland against the background of legacies specific to the East-Central European region.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Simon LewisORCiDGND, Magdalena WaligorskaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0888325418821418
ISSN:0888-3254
ISSN:1533-8371
Parent title (English):East European Politics and Societies: and Cultures
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/16
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/26
Tag:Poland; culture; nationalism; political symbols; populism
Volume:33
Issue:2
Page number:12
First page:423
Last Page:434
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo