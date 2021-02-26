Schließen

Post-burn and long-term fire effects on plants and birds in floodplain wetlands of the Russian Far East

  Wildfires affect biodiversity at multiple levels. While vegetation is directly changed by fire events, animals are often indirectly affected through changes in habitat and food availability. Globally, fire frequency and the extent of fires are predicted to increase in the future. The impact of fire on the biodiversity of temperate wetlands has gained little attention so far. We compared species richness and abundance of plants and birds in burnt and unburnt areas in the Amur floodplain/Russian Far East in the year of fire and 1 year after. We also analysed vegetation recovery in relation to time since fire over a period of 18 years. Plant species richness was higher in burnt compared to unburnt plots in the year of the fire, but not in the year after. This suggests that fire has a positive short-term effect on plant diversity. Bird species richness and abundance were lower on burnt compared to unburnt plots in the year of the fire, but not in the year after. Over a period of 18 years, high fire frequency led to an increase in herb cover and a decrease in grass cover. We show that the effects on biodiversity are taxon- and species-specific. Fire management strategies in temperate wetlands should consider fire frequency as a key driving force of vegetation structure, with carry-over effects on higher trophic levels. Designing fire refuges, i.e., areas that do not burn annually, might locally be necessary to maintain high species richness.

Metadaten
Author details:Ramona J. Heim, Norbert HölzelORCiDGND, Thilo HeinkenORCiD, Johannes KampGND, Alexander Thomas, Galina F. Darman, Sergei M. Smirenski, Wieland Heim
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10531-019-01746-3
ISSN:0960-3115
ISSN:1572-9710
Parent title (English):Biodiversity and conservation
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/26
Tag:Amur River; Bird species richness; Disturbance; Fire frequency; Vegetation structure
Volume:28
Issue:6
Page number:18
First page:1611
Last Page:1628
Funder:German Ornithologists Society (DO-G); Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund [150511869]; Johann Christian Wiegleb scholarship (ENEDAS e.V.)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

