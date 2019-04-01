Emissive and charge-generating donor-acceptor interfaces for organic optoelectronics with low voltage losses

Sascha Ullbrich, Johannes Benduhn, Xiangkun Jia, Vasileios C. Nikolis, Kristofer Tvingstedt, Fortunato Piersimoni, Steffen Roland, Yuan Liu, Jinhan Wu, Axel Fischer, Dieter Neher, Sebastian Reineke, Donato Spoltore, Koen Vandewal
Intermolecular charge-transfer states at the interface between electron donating (D) and accepting (A) materials are crucial for the operation of organic solar cells but can also be exploited for organic light-emitting diodes(1,2). Non-radiative charge-transfer state decay is dominant in state-of-the-art D-A-based organic solar cells and is responsible for large voltage losses and relatively low power-conversion efficiencies as well as electroluminescence external quantum yields in the 0.01-0.0001% range(3,4). In contrast, the electroluminescence external quantum yield reaches up to 16% in D-A-based organic light-emitting diodes(5-7). Here, we show that proper control of charge-transfer state properties allows simultaneous occurrence of a high photovoltaic and emission quantum yield within a single, visible-light-emitting D-A system. This leads to ultralow-emission turn-on voltages as well as significantly reduced voltage losses upon solar illumination. These results unify the description of the electro-optical properties of charge-transfer states in organic optoelectronic devices and foster the use of organic D-A blends in energy conversion applications involving visible and ultraviolet photons(8-11).
|Sascha Ullbrich, Johannes BenduhnORCiD, Xiangkun Jia, Vasileios C. Nikolis, Kristofer TvingstedtORCiD, Fortunato Piersimoni, Steffen RolandORCiDGND, Yuan Liu, Jinhan Wu, Axel Fischer, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Sebastian ReinekeORCiD, Donato SpoltoreORCiD, Koen VandewalORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-019-0324-5
|1476-1122
|1476-4660
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30936478
|Nature materials
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2019/04/01
|2019
|2021/02/26
|Electronics, photonics and device physics; Optoelectronic devices and components; Photonic devices; Solar energy and photovoltaic technology
|18
|5
|7
|459
|464
|German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03IPT602X]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [VA 1035/5-1]; China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council [201706140127, 201506920047]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [382633022, SFB 951, RE 3198/6-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
