Schließen

Transglutaminase 1 Replacement Therapy Successfully Mitigates the Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis Phenotype in Full-Thickness Skin Disease Equivalents

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Roswitha Plank, Guy YeallandORCiD, Enrico Miceli, Dulce Lima Cunha, Patrick Graff, Sari Thomforde, Robert Gruber, Verena Moosbrugger-Martinz, Katja Eckl, Marcelo CalderonORCiD, Hans Christian HenniesORCiD, Sarah HedtrichORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jid.2018.11.002
ISSN:0022-202X
ISSN:1523-1747
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30448383
Parent title (English):The journal of investigative dermatology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/26
Volume:139
Issue:5
Page number:5
First page:1191
Last Page:1195
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HE3119/9-1, HE7440/2-1]; Berlin-Brandenburg Research Platform BB3R; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I2259-B26]; German Federal Ministry for Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [E-Rare-2 01GM1201]; Cologne Fortune Program of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Cologne
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo