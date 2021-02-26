Transglutaminase 1 Replacement Therapy Successfully Mitigates the Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis Phenotype in Full-Thickness Skin Disease Equivalents

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Roswitha Plank, Guy YeallandORCiD, Enrico Miceli, Dulce Lima Cunha, Patrick Graff, Sari Thomforde, Robert Gruber, Verena Moosbrugger-Martinz, Katja Eckl, Marcelo CalderonORCiD, Hans Christian HenniesORCiD, Sarah HedtrichORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jid.2018.11.002
|ISSN:
|0022-202X
|ISSN:
|1523-1747
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30448383
|Parent title (English):
|The journal of investigative dermatology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/26
|Volume:
|139
|Issue:
|5
|Page number:
|5
|First page:
|1191
|Last Page:
|1195
|Funder:
|German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HE3119/9-1, HE7440/2-1]; Berlin-Brandenburg Research Platform BB3R; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I2259-B26]; German Federal Ministry for Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [E-Rare-2 01GM1201]; Cologne Fortune Program of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Cologne
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit