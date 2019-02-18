Schließen

An H3K27me3 demethylase-HSFA2 regulatory loop orchestrates transgenerational thermomemory in Arabidopsis

  • Global warming has profound effects on plant growth and fitness. Plants have evolved sophisticated epigenetic machinery to respond quickly to heat, and exhibit transgenerational memory of the heat-induced release of post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS). However, how thermomemory is transmitted to progeny and the physiological relevance are elusive. Here we show that heat-induced HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A2 (HSFA2) directly activates the H3K27me3 demethylase RELATIVE OF EARLY FLOWERING 6 (REF6), which in turn derepresses HSFA2. REF6 and HSFA2 establish a heritable feedback loop, and activate an E3 ubiquitin ligase, SUPPRESSOR OF GENE SILENCING 3 (SGS3)-INTERACTING PROTEIN 1 (SGIP1). SGIP1-mediated SGS3 degradation leads to inhibited biosynthesis of trans-acting siRNA (tasiRNA). The REF6-HSFA2 loop and reduced tasiRNA converge to release HEAT-INDUCED TAS1 TARGET 5 (HTT5), which drives early flowering but attenuates immunity. Thus, heat induces transmitted phenotypes via a coordinated epigenetic network involving histoneGlobal warming has profound effects on plant growth and fitness. Plants have evolved sophisticated epigenetic machinery to respond quickly to heat, and exhibit transgenerational memory of the heat-induced release of post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS). However, how thermomemory is transmitted to progeny and the physiological relevance are elusive. Here we show that heat-induced HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A2 (HSFA2) directly activates the H3K27me3 demethylase RELATIVE OF EARLY FLOWERING 6 (REF6), which in turn derepresses HSFA2. REF6 and HSFA2 establish a heritable feedback loop, and activate an E3 ubiquitin ligase, SUPPRESSOR OF GENE SILENCING 3 (SGS3)-INTERACTING PROTEIN 1 (SGIP1). SGIP1-mediated SGS3 degradation leads to inhibited biosynthesis of trans-acting siRNA (tasiRNA). The REF6-HSFA2 loop and reduced tasiRNA converge to release HEAT-INDUCED TAS1 TARGET 5 (HTT5), which drives early flowering but attenuates immunity. Thus, heat induces transmitted phenotypes via a coordinated epigenetic network involving histone demethylases, transcription factors, and tasiRNAs, ensuring reproductive success and transgenerational stress adaptation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Junzhong Liu, Lili Feng, Xueting Gu, Xian Deng, Qi Qiu, Qun Li, Yingying Zhang, Muyang WangORCiD, Yiwen Deng, Ertao WangORCiD, Yuke HeORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND, Jianming LiORCiD, Xiaofeng Cao, Zuhua He
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41422-019-0145-8
ISSN:1001-0602
ISSN:1748-7838
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30778176
Parent title (English):Cell research
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/26
Tag:Chromatin; Epigenetic memory; Epigenetics; Innate immunity; Plant signalling
Volume:29
Issue:5
Page number:12
First page:379
Last Page:390
Funder:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [91640114, 31330061, 31788103, 91540203, 31600207, 31770323]; Chinese Academy of SciencesChinese Academy of Sciences [XDB27040201, QYZDY-SSW-SMC022]; National Key Laboratory of Plant Molecular Genetics, the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation [2016M590386]; State Key Laboratory of Plant Genomics, the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation [2016M590386]; Youth Innovation Promotion Association of CAS [2018131]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo