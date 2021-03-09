Absorptionsspektroskopische Untersuchungen zum Einfluß des Mediums und des Aggregatzustandes auf die Gestalt und Lage der Charge-Transfer-Bande
- An einigen CT-Modellkomplexen in verschiedenen Lösungsmitteln und bei Temperaturen von 113-300 K sollte der Einfluß der Umgebung auf die Form und Lage der Absorption von CT-Komplexen unterschiedlicher Bindungsfestigkeit untersucht werden. Dazu wurden bekannte Bandenprofilfunktionen auf ihre Anwendbar-keit geprüft. Da eine optimale Anpassung nicht möglich war, wurde eine neue Profilfunktion entwickelt, die eine bessere Beschreibung ergab. Nach der Bestimmung der Gleichgewichtskonstante und des Extink-tionskoeffizienten konnte mit der Profilfläche das Übergangsmoment berechnet werden. Die Lösungsmittelabhängigkeit wurde bei verschiedenen Brechzahlen und Dielektrizitätskonstanten untersucht. Für feste Komplexe wurde eine spezielle Präparationstechnik gewählt. Die beobachteten Feinstrukturen und der auftretende Streuuntergrund werden diskutiert.
- At some CT model complexes in various solvents and temperatures between 113- 300 K should investigate the influence of envirenment on the shape and position of CT complexes at various binding forces. Thereto known band profile functions were checked for their applicability. Because it was impossible to get an optimal accomodation a new profile function was developed, that results in a better description. After determination of equilibrium constant and extinction coefficient it was possible to calculate the transition moment with profiled area. The solvent dependence was investigated with various refractive indexes and dielectric constants. For solid complexes were selected a special preparation technique. The observed fine structures and the appered scattering underground were discussed.
Bandenprofil; CT Komplex; Lösungsmittelabhängigkeit; Präparation fester Komplexe; Übergangsmoment
CT complex; band profile; solid complex preparation; solvent dependence; transition moment
