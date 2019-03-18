Schließen

Unchanged frequency of moraine-dammed glacial lake outburst floods in the Himalaya

  • Shrinking glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya-Nyainqentanglha (HKKHN) region have formed several thousand moraine-dammed glacial lakes(1-3), some of these having grown rapidly in past decades(3,4). This growth may promote more frequent and potentially destructive glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)(5-7). Testing this hypothesis, however, is confounded by incomplete databases of the few reliable, though selective, case studies. Here we present a consistent Himalayan GLOF inventory derived automatically from all available Landsat imagery since the late 1980s. We more than double the known GLOF count and identify the southern Himalayas as a hotspot region, compared to the more rarely affected Hindu Kush-Karakoram ranges. Nevertheless, the average annual frequency of 1.3 GLOFs has no credible posterior trend despite reported increases in glacial lake areas in most of the HKKHN3,8, so that GLOF activity per unit lake area has decreased since the late 1980s. We conclude that learning more about the frequency and magnitude ofShrinking glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya-Nyainqentanglha (HKKHN) region have formed several thousand moraine-dammed glacial lakes(1-3), some of these having grown rapidly in past decades(3,4). This growth may promote more frequent and potentially destructive glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)(5-7). Testing this hypothesis, however, is confounded by incomplete databases of the few reliable, though selective, case studies. Here we present a consistent Himalayan GLOF inventory derived automatically from all available Landsat imagery since the late 1980s. We more than double the known GLOF count and identify the southern Himalayas as a hotspot region, compared to the more rarely affected Hindu Kush-Karakoram ranges. Nevertheless, the average annual frequency of 1.3 GLOFs has no credible posterior trend despite reported increases in glacial lake areas in most of the HKKHN3,8, so that GLOF activity per unit lake area has decreased since the late 1980s. We conclude that learning more about the frequency and magnitude of outburst triggers, rather than focusing solely on rapidly growing glacial lakes, might improve the appraisal of GLOF hazards.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Georg VehORCiDGND, Oliver KorupORCiDGND, Sebastian von SpechtORCiD, Sigrid RößnerGND, Ariane WalzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-019-0437-5
ISSN:1758-678X
ISSN:1758-6798
Parent title (English):Nature climate change
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/25
Tag:Climate change; Cryospheric science; Environmental impact; Geomorphology
Volume:9
Issue:5
Page number:7
First page:379
Last Page:383
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft within the graduate research training group NatRiskChange at the University of Potsdam [GRK 2043/1]; United States Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC05-00OR22725]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

