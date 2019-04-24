Schließen

Multivariate analysis to assess the impact of irrigation on groundwater quality

  • Due to increasing demands for irrigation using groundwater as a source there is an urgent need for efficient methods that shed light on the resulting anthropogenic impacts on the connected aquifers. Thus an innovative approach is introduced, that aims to identify predominant geochemical changes in the groundwater system. The approach involves a principal component analysis as a promising tool to disentangle the effects of different impacts and even to give a quantitative assessment of the respective effect strength at each site. The study was applied in an irrigation region of the Nuthe River Basin, State Brandenburg, Northeast Germany. The results identify the negative impacts on the groundwater quality in the aquifer used for irrigation. A decrease of shallow groundwater quality under irrigation due to contamination with fertilizers (NO3, Cl, K, Na) and a slight shift in the redox system is indicated. Beside this direct impact on the shallow groundwater a long-term impact on a deeper groundwater resource could be identified. ThereDue to increasing demands for irrigation using groundwater as a source there is an urgent need for efficient methods that shed light on the resulting anthropogenic impacts on the connected aquifers. Thus an innovative approach is introduced, that aims to identify predominant geochemical changes in the groundwater system. The approach involves a principal component analysis as a promising tool to disentangle the effects of different impacts and even to give a quantitative assessment of the respective effect strength at each site. The study was applied in an irrigation region of the Nuthe River Basin, State Brandenburg, Northeast Germany. The results identify the negative impacts on the groundwater quality in the aquifer used for irrigation. A decrease of shallow groundwater quality under irrigation due to contamination with fertilizers (NO3, Cl, K, Na) and a slight shift in the redox system is indicated. Beside this direct impact on the shallow groundwater a long-term impact on a deeper groundwater resource could be identified. There is clear evidence, that the contamination is not restricted to the shallow groundwater but that extraction from deeper wells increasingly includes deeper, uncontaminated groundwater resources into the local irrigation cycle. The approach can be used as a basic tool for the adaptation of sustainable agricultural irrigation management strategies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Christoph MerzORCiD, Gunnar LischeidORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-019-8274-4
ISSN:1866-6280
ISSN:1866-6299
Parent title (English):Environmental earth sciences
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/24
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/25
Tag:Groundwater quality; Irrigation; Principal component analysis
Volume:78
Issue:274
Page number:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

