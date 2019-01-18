Prenatal maternal stress is associated with lower cortisol and cortisone levels in the first morning urine of 45-month-old children

Tabea Send, S. Bardtke, M. Gilles, I. A. C. Wolf, Marc Wolf Sütterlin, S. A. Wudy, R. Wang, Manfred Laucht, Stephanie H. Witt, Marcella Rietschel, Fabian Streit, M. Deuschle
- Prenatal stress (PS) has been related to altered hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activity later in life. So far, studies in children assessing HPA axis functioning have focused on salivary cortisol, reflecting daytime activity. The present work is part of a prospective study and aims to extend knowledge about the association between PS and HPA axis regulation in children. To do so, we investigated cortisol, cortisone, and the ratio cortisone/(cortisone + cortisol) in the first morning urine of 45-month-old children in relation to several measures of maternal stress during pregnancy. Urinary cortisol and cortisone were measured by online turbulent flow chromatography coupled with high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. PS was defined as: perceived stress for aim 1 (Perceived Stress Scale; n = 280); presence of self-reported (n = 371) and expert-rated psychopathology for aim 2 (Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview; n = 281); continuous measures of anxiety and depression for exploratory aim 3Prenatal stress (PS) has been related to altered hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activity later in life. So far, studies in children assessing HPA axis functioning have focused on salivary cortisol, reflecting daytime activity. The present work is part of a prospective study and aims to extend knowledge about the association between PS and HPA axis regulation in children. To do so, we investigated cortisol, cortisone, and the ratio cortisone/(cortisone + cortisol) in the first morning urine of 45-month-old children in relation to several measures of maternal stress during pregnancy. Urinary cortisol and cortisone were measured by online turbulent flow chromatography coupled with high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. PS was defined as: perceived stress for aim 1 (Perceived Stress Scale; n = 280); presence of self-reported (n = 371) and expert-rated psychopathology for aim 2 (Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview; n = 281); continuous measures of anxiety and depression for exploratory aim 3 (State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale; n = 280). The ratio cortisone/(cortisone + cortisol) as a global marker for the balance between the enzymes metabolizing cortisol to cortisone and vice versa (11 beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenases type 1 and 2; 11 beta-HSD1 and 2) was not associated with any measure of maternal PS (aims 1-3). The present study provides insight into possible programming effects of PS on nocturnal HPA axis activity and a proxy of 11 beta-HSD in a large sample. The results suggest that the nocturnal rate of cortisol production is lower in children exposed to PS, but do not support the hypothesis of divergent 11 beta-HSD activity.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Tabea Send, S. Bardtke, M. Gilles, I. A. C. Wolf, Marc Wolf SütterlinORCiDGND, S. A. Wudy, R. Wang, Manfred LauchtGND, Stephanie H. WittORCiD, Marcella RietschelORCiD, Fabian StreitORCiD, M. Deuschle
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2019.01.017
|ISSN:
|0306-4530
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30711899
|Parent title (English):
|Psychoneuroendocrinology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/01/18
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/25
|Tag:
|Cortisol; Cortisone; HPA axis; Perceived stress; Prenatal stress; Psychopathology
|Volume:
|103
|Page number:
|6
|First page:
|219
|Last Page:
|224
|Funder:
|Era-Net Neuron grant; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the Integrated Network IntegraMent (Integrated Understanding of Causes and Mechanisms in Mental Disorders) [01ZX1614G]; Dietmar Hopp Foundation; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR2107, RI908/11-1, WI3429/3-1]; University Outpatient Clinic for Psychotherapy, University of Koblenz-Landau, Landau, Germany
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert